Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Take back the power from scammers

Have you paid your Pacific Power bill this month? Electricity is a crucial part of any home, so most people are pretty diligent about paying their utilities.

But maybe you forgot this month. We all do from time to time, right? Now you’re getting a call out of the blue demanding you pay your outstanding balance or else you’ll lose all power. Most people are thrown into a panic and immediately oblige.

But maybe you shouldn’t.

In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’re talking about utility scams. I’ve spoken with and heard from multiple community members who say they have received phone calls from fraudsters posing as Pacific Power employees. These scam artists like to scare community members by threatening to turn off the power at their homes unless they pay up.

Some schemers even have the correct Pacific Power account number to make them seem more legitimate to customers.

One community member shared her story with me.

She received a call from “Pacific Power” saying her payment hadn’t gone through. The caller had her account number and the specific amount she thought she had paid.

The caller directed her to buy a payback card and to load it with $299. She reportedly only had 45 minutes to do so or they would shut her power off.

She acted accordingly only to find out she had allegedly put the incorrect amount of money on the card and would need to get another one consisting of $300 and send over pictures of the card. Next, the caller said she had still sent the wrong amount of money and now had 30 minutes before “Pacific Power” shut off her electricity.

She went in again and filled a new card with $500 as the caller instructed. She had now spent more than $1,000 over the course of a few hours. At this point, she started to see that something was off. A customer of Pacific Power for decades, she knew this was strange.

In total, she spent around 3 1/2 hours on the phone. She later filed a report with the Corvallis Police Department.

It’s easy to judge from afar and think that you would never fall for something like that. But maybe you would. After all, there was a serious threat paired with an accurate account number.

So how are you supposed to know whether it’s a scam or a true threat?

You can start by looking at the phone number or email account that is telling you to pay. A quick internet search can help you determine whether it’s actually Pacific Power contacting you.

If you still aren’t sure, here are some other tips provided by the FBI that can help you:

Don’t act hastily. Utility companies will send you late payment and cut-off notices with sufficient time for you to respond.

Utilities ask for payment in traditional methods. They won’t ask you to use gift cards, prepaid debit cards or cryptocurrency.

Don’t give out account or financial information over the phone to an unsolicited caller.

If you’re unsure, immediately call your utility company directly. Pacific Power customer service can be contacted at 1-888-221-7070.

