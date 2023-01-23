Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Smile for the camera…maybe

Have you ever been told you have a face for modeling? Or maybe your child just has “the look.” While this may be flattering, it may also be a scam.

Fake talent scouts and modeling agencies are looking to con you out of money while simultaneously not giving you any help in pursuing a modeling or acting career.

In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’re looking at how you can spot a fake modeling scheme so you don’t become the poster child for this year’s latest campaign: Scammed.

Modeling agencies

Let’s start with what a model or talent agency is. The Federal Trade Commission offers some insight into what a legitimate company looks like.

Modeling agencies will find work for experienced or aspiring models and actors. They will get paid when you get paid. Some agencies may not allow you to register with competing agencies.

There are also modeling schools and programs that claim to teach everything you need to know to have a successful modeling career — how to do your hair, how to walk on a runaway, etc. You’ll probably have to pay in advance to enroll.

Before you sign up for an agency or school, do a little research. Look for online reviews of the company and find out in writing what the agency claims to offer.

Red flags

There are a few signs you can look for to spot a phony scout or agency. Watch out for sleazy agents or scouts who offer to set up a photo shoot or class for your child who they say is perfect for a modeling or acting job.

Before signing your child up for anything, keep in mind that the child model and actor markets are fairly small. If an agency wants a professional photo of your child, be wary. A child’s looks can change quickly, so real agents and scouts will want casual photos instead.

If you see an advertisement for a casting call for the “next child star,” take a pause. While this may be a legitimate advertisement, it also might be a ploy to get you to enroll your kid in an expensive acting class.

Whenever you encounter a supposed talent scout — whether that’s on the street, through an ad or via social media — take some time to figure out what you’re actually signing up for.

Scammer tactics

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

There are some common tactics a fraudster might use to trick you into investing in your modeling career. These include:

Asking for money upfront. A real model agency won’t ask you to pay for a test shoot or to secure a job.

Guaranteeing work. Modeling gigs can be irregular, and there are never any guarantees you’ll get work.

Promises of big money. If a so-called agent says you’ll make loads of cash right away, don’t believe them. What you can earn for jobs will probably be inconsistent.

Using a specific photographer. If an agency is requesting that you use a specific photographer in order to get an assignment, this is probably a red flag.

Rushing you to sign a contract. Any time someone is pressuring you to sign a contract — by using threats, a deadline or something else — you should question their motives. They may be fishing for your personal or financial information.

Bragging about their success. Some schemers may boast how successful they are and how many high-profile clients they’ve had. A quick internet search should be able to verify or refute this.

Active steps

Fortunately, there are some preventative steps you can take to avoid falling for one of these modeling scams.

If you’re ever suspicious of any type of company or organization, the internet is your friend. Search the company’s name with words like “scam” or “complaint.” If you want to take it another step, ask for references from models and actors who have recently worked with the agency.

It’s also crucial to never pay before you get any services or assistance, and don’t work with an agency who says you have to pay via a specific method like gift cards, cash or a money order.

Last but certainly not least, it’s important to get everything in writing. Don’t take someone’s spoken promise as legally binding.

Are you ready for your close up? With these tips, hopefully you’ll be able to spot a bad actor before your modeling career gets off to an expensive start.