Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Readers tell us how they *almost* got scammed

Since taking over this column, I’ve received many phone calls and emails from local readers who want to share with me potential scams they’ve encountered right here in the mid-Willamette Valley.

While it’s frustrating to see how many scammers are out there, I feel better knowing some of the readers are avoiding catastrophe thanks to tips they learned here.

In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, I want to share a few local scams and schemes that have targeted some community members. This is a great chance to remind you that fraudsters are alive and well, and you could be the next victim.

PayPal problems

A fraud that seems to be making the rounds recently involves trading in on the name of online payment platform PayPal. One Corvallis man recounted how he received an email seemingly from PayPal saying a purchase had been approved. He was confused, considering he hadn’t paid for anything via PayPal lately.

Wanting to make sure no fraudulent charges were made to his bank account, he reached out to tech support associated with the email. But the tech support representative was being shady.

After gaining control of the almost-victim’s device, the representative attempted to get personal and financial information. At this point, the Corvallis man hung up and realized there was something fishy going on.

A local woman also experienced a similar situation. She also received emails indicating a payment had gone through via PayPal for a product she supposedly bought. But she didn’t remember making this purchase. The emails had the PayPal logo on it and a customer service number.

But this reader knows a thing or two about scams. She noticed the source of the email was not PayPal. She closed her PayPal account and checked with her bank for any credit card charges. There was none.

Next, she called the customer service number provided. The representative told her she would need to download a link to her computer to submit a fraud complaint. She refused, and the representative hung up.

I’m happy to say these two community members used their best judgment and avoided falling victim to a fraudster’s scheme.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, check with your bank account to see if any suspicious payments have gone through. Look to see if the emails you are receiving are from legitimate companies. Keep in mind company logos don’t necessarily translate to a legitimate email.

If you attempt to speak with tech support of customer service representative, follow these tips:

Don’t post personal information on a public website or social media platform.

Keep in mind legitimate customer service or tech support will not initiate unsolicited contact with you.

Do not allow unknown or unverified people to remote access your devices or accounts.

Keep all computer anti-virus and malware protection up to date.

Fake rewards

Readers also have reached out with complaints about so-called rewards from big name companies.

One forwarded on some emails she received, saying her rewards were shipped. “Congratulations” was sprawled across the top of the email. Below, logos for companies such as Amazon and Walgreens were presented with a link that said “click here.” The subject lines included phrases like “Your Walgreens reward” and “Order #18372019187 is arriving.”

Fortunately, this reader was suspicious. As always, if you receive an email from an unknown sender with a link, don’t click on it. It doesn’t matter if you see a well-known company’s logo; this is a popular tactic used by fraudsters to trick you into thinking the email is credible.

One easy way to verify whether or not one of these emails is a scam is to simply check the sender's email address. In the case of the local woman who forwarded me her emails, the senders were “newsletter@speedactmails.com” and “newsletter@techeet.com.” These are clearly not associated with the companies they claim to be, which is why she was suspicious.

If you’re still unsure about the legitimacy of an email, do a quick internet search of the email address that sent the message. Chances are, you’ll be able to verify whether or not that email is associated with a company.

Don’t be fooled by the promise of rewards. Always be wary of unexpected emails claiming something you didn’t order is shipped.

Piano update

Editor Penny Rosenberg found out the free piano scam is now happening with pianos with a price tag. She found a $750 grand piano ad on Craigslist out of Beaverton with a lot of credible looking language — about how the piano was regularly maintained by a registered piano tuner and the year it was bought.

But when she called, it was already "on the truck," and the owner wanted to direct her to the moving company. Anyone looking to sell a real piano will make that piano available for you to check out in person and play. Sigh.

Doing a search on the photos used in the ad (right click on the photo and hit "search image with Google Lens"), she found the real piano sold in Cleveland, Ohio for more than 20 times the advertised price.

I’m thrilled that so many of you are avoiding falling victim to shady schemes. I hope this edition of the column serves as a reminder that scams can happen to us and our neighbors. Let’s help each other out and stay vigilant.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

