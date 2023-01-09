Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Pyramid schemes

A new year is upon us, but I thought it would be fun to discuss a scam as old as time for the first 2023 edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert.

The pyramid scheme — the OG scam if you will — is today’s topic. Sitcoms, movies and other media often showcase this classic scheme with a naïve character excitedly seizing an opportunity they have no idea is a scam.

We reference pyramid schemes all the time, but do you know how to spot one? Can you differentiate a con artist’s plot from a legitimate multilevel marketing business?

What is a pyramid scheme?

Let’s start with the basics, courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission. A pyramid scheme gets its name from the structure of the scam. It starts with one person at the top who recruits two people below them. Those two people each recruit another few people, who recruit a few more people and so on.

This type of scam usually features selling some sort of product. But there’s a catch. Promoters will tell you that you’ll get rich quick, but in reality, you’re designed to fail.

Your income won’t come from directly selling the product. Instead, your income will be determined by how many people you recruit into the scheme.

Promoters may require you to buy a certain amount of inventory at regular intervals, even if you haven’t sold all of your existing products. Those who find themselves entangled in one of these cons often find themselves never meeting benchmarks and never selling enough or recruiting enough people to make money.

Instead, they get stuck buying more and more products.

Your mysterious boss may promise you extravagant bonuses, like vacations and luxury cars. In the end, you’ll never qualify for these rewards. Not once.

Multilevel marketing businesses

Multilevel marketing companies can be legitimate or a complete scam. Knowing how to tell the difference will help you determine what’s OK and what’s dangerous.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

MLMs, as they're known, utilize person-to-person sales, which means you’re directly selling to other people. If it’s not a scam, you’ll earn money based on your sales, not based on recruitment, like a pyramid scheme.

Keep in mind that although a MLM business may be legitimate, you still probably won’t make much money — you’re not designed to.

Know before you sell

Before you join onto any sort of MLM, there are a few key questions to ask yourself. Can you afford to take the chance? Whether or not the company is legitimate, it’s still going to be a risky venture.

What are your income goals, and do you have a solid sales plan? If you want to earn a decent amount of money, you’re going to have to put in the work and the hours.

If you’re unsure on whether or not a MLM company is a pyramid scheme, do a little research. Check with the Oregon attorney general for any potential complaints. Search online for the name of the business with other keywords, like “scam” or “complaint.”

Think about the products you would be selling. Are they overpriced? Do they seem too good to be true? Be wary of health or beauty products that have “miracle” ingredients or guaranteed satisfaction. You certainly don’t want to sell someone a potentially dangerous or damaging product.

Now that you know a little bit more about pyramid schemes, I hope you don’t get caught up in one. And if you happen to see a friend or family member entangled in one, give them a hand.