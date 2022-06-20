Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Protecting your wallet

Have you ever received a phone call from your bank informing you that you’ve apparently been shopping at all sorts of stores halfway across the world?

You’re not alone. This is a classic scam that probably isn’t going away anytime soon. Credit card fraud may be common, but that doesn’t mean it’s not at least somewhat preventable. The FBI has plenty of tips for protecting your wallet.

As most of you probably know, if you see any indication of fraud in your bank account, it’s time to freeze the account and call your bank immediately. Report the loss or theft as soon as possible.

Maybe you lost your card at a bar or someone stole it out of your wallet. Regardless, it’s time to call the card issuer and provide them with as much detail as possible, such as when the card went missing.

Keeping a close eye on your account is always a good practice. When it comes to debit and credit cards, make sure you only give out that financial information to reputable sources and businesses. As you’ve learned from this column, scams are everywhere, and it just takes one bad actor to steal your money.

Consider setting up fraud and spending alerts on all of your accounts. This will help ensure you’ll notice immediately when something doesn’t look quite right. Make sure to dispute any unauthorized charges you see.

Don’t forget to watch your credit too. Check your credit score to see if anything looks awry or if your credit score has drastically changed in a short amount of time.

Remember to protect your financial information. You can do this by keeping financial documents and receipts in a safe and secure place. If you plan on disposing of any of these documents, shred them.

Keep only your essential cards in your wallet, and don’t write down pin or passwords on these cards. A stolen wallet can be disastrous, but it can made better or worse depending on the content of the wallet.

When you are logging into your financial accounts online, set up two-factor authentication. This will make it harder for fraudsters to access your account and information. This can be as simple as having your account send your phone a text message with a passcode.

What if the fraud is…fraud?

Now that we’ve discussed what to do in the event of credit card fraud, we need to talk about the potential that the fraud alert is a scam in itself.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recently issued a warning about payment scams.

Victims may receive a text message allegedly from their bank’s fraud alert department. This text will ask the customer if they initiated an instant money transfer through their bank’s app. If the victim responds, they may be directed to a seemingly legitimate 1-800 number.

The crook may have some basic information, such as a past address, your social security number or more to convince you that you’re talking to a reliable source who can stop the fraudulent money transfer.

Once the fraudsters have you convinced, they’ll steal your money. They’ll instruct you to remove your email address from the digital payment app and replace it with an email address controlled by the scam artist. Once the email is changed, the bad actor can trick the victim into sending payments back to themselves to cancel out the original fraud. However, the victim is actually sending that money to the scammer.

Thankfully, the FBI provides the following tips for avoiding this kind of scam:

Be cautious with unsolicited requests to verify account information.

Contact your bank’s fraud department through a verified phone number listed on the bank’s website.

Just because someone knows some personally identifiable information about you doesn’t mean you should trust them.

As always, if you find yourself the victim of fraud, report it to the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

