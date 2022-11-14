Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Preparing for winter weather

The mid-Willamette Valley has already seen snowfall, heavy downpours and cold temperatures. Homeowners may be looking to get their houses prepared for a long winter. But before you choose a contractor to prep your home, don’t forget that scammers aren’t taking the winter off.

While storms and weather reports may be cause for concern, getting your house ready quickly is not as important as getting it ready properly.

Cunning contractors

Beware of unlicensed contractors and scammers making empty promises. They may give you a call, send an email or even knock on your door.

Schemers will prey on your winter-related anxieties and speak of ice and snow causing trouble for homeowners all throughout your neighborhood.

“Don’t worry. I fixed a leaky roof for your neighbor down the street,” they’ll say.

Con artists may promise to inspect your furnace or clean your gutters. Maybe you agree. After all, winter is right around the corner.

When the “contractor” arrives, they might start adding on to their to-do list. While they’re at it, they’ll take a look at your heating ducts or your roof. The price tag will go up while the quality of work does not.

Making informed decisions

Fortunately, the Federal Trade Commission has some advice for homeowners looking to make some home improvements this season.

When looking for a contractor, start with people you trust. Ask friends, family or neighbors for recommendations. Which businesses have they used and liked? Which ones have they had bad experiences with?

Before picking your contractor, ask them for identification, licenses, proof of insurance and references. Make sure to do this before paying for any services. You certainly don’t want to pay someone who actually isn’t licensed to do the work you need done.

If someone calls you or knocks on your door unsolicited, search for them or their company online. Is it a legitimate business? Search the company name with the keywords of “scam” or “complaint” to see what other customers are saying.

When paying for a service, try to use a credit card or check. These payment methods offer some protection. If they ask for payment via cash or gift card, be wary.

Finally, before you agree to have a contractor come to your house, get a contract. Do not rely on promises or a firm handshake. Having expectations in writing will ensure both parties know what work is to be done and how much that work should cost.

Of course, read through the contract and address any concerns before signing your name on the dotted line.

This winter will probably bring the usual unpleasant weather. Preparing you home with some simple maintenance is never a bad idea. But don’t let a good idea turn sour by hiring a scammer this season.