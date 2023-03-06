In 2022, we covered a wide variety of scams in this Scam Alert column. From romance scams to tech support fraud to phony police calls, we’ve discovered just how many ways crooks can con you.

To get a better idea of the scam trends, I figured it would be a good time to look back on the 2022 data. In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’ll dive into the Federal Trade Commission’s data book with the top scams of 2022.

Numbers across the nation

Let’s start by looking at the country’s data. According to the FTC 2022 report, consumers reported losing $8.8 billion to scams in 2022. That is a $2.6 billion increase from 2021. However, the number of reports are down by half-a-million.

The top categories of fraud in terms of number of reports were:

Imposter scams Online shopping and negative reviews Prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries Investment related Business and job opportunities

Identity theft, which is its own category and has the highest overall number of reports, was extremely prevalent with about 1.1 million reports in 2022. The most common type of theft in this category was credit card fraud.

Other highlights from the 2022 data include a reported $3.8 billion lost from investment scams, $2.6 billion in losses from impersonator scams and younger adults (ages 20-29) reported losing money more often than older adults (ages 70-79). However, when older adults did lose money, they lost more than any other age group.

If a victim did pay a scammer, the biggest reported losses were through bank transfers and cryptocurrency.

Oregon numbers

In Oregon, there were 27,120 fraud reports not including identify theft, according to the FTC. This accounted for $85.4 million in losses with a median loss of $600.

The top categories of fraud in terms of number of reports in Oregon were:

Imposter scams Identity theft Online shopping and negative reviews Banks and lenders Prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries

Oregon ranks first in number of reports per million population for imposter scams, fifth for online shopping scams and seventh for prizes, sweepstakes and lottery fraud.

Linn County

The FTC also offers data for some metro areas in the state. For the “Albany-Lebanon” metro area, the top five fraud categories were:

Imposter scams Online shopping and negative reviews Internet services Prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries Telephone and mobile services

There were 1,219 reports which makes for 958 reports per 100,000 population.

Unfortunately, the FTC does not track a metro area that includes Benton County.

I’m hopeful that you all have a scam-free 2023. But the sad truth is you’ll probably encounter a scam at some point this year. With the help of this column, I know you’ll all avoid falling victim to the con artists that surround us.