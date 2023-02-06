Are you a college student looking to make some extra money on the weekends? Maybe you have a natural urge to nurture and are looking for a way to utilize that as a job.

If you’re considering becoming a nanny or caregiver, there’s a few things you need to know before you accept a job.

This week, we’re talking about caregiver job scams — and how to avoid them. You may have a desire to take care of others, but con artists certainly don’t.

Looking for work

When you begin to look for babysitting or nanny work, you’re likely to check the internet first. Maybe you use Craigslist or Care.com. You might even post in a local Facebook group, asking if anyone needs a caregiver.

These can all be legitimate ways to find good gigs. But scammers know this. They know where good-natured people go to find their next job. And they know how to fool you.

Fortunately, the Federal Trade Commission has some tips for avoiding a fraudulent job offer.

If you’re offered a job and hired without an interview — be suspicious. Look out for convenient excuses for no in-person or over the phone contact with the solicitor.

They might say they’re out of town or too busy to meet up. Don’t accept a job without meeting your potential boss. But keep in mind that an interview doesn’t mean you’re not talking to a scammer.

Be wary if you receive a check before you even begin your job. This could be a fake check scam. The employer might say it’s your first paycheck or that it’s to buy supplies for the job.

Later, they’ll ask you to send some of the money to someone else or to return it to them. They’ll say they overpaid you or have an unexpected medical bill. The check is fake and by the time the bank realizes, the fraudster will already have your money.

When you accept a job offer

Let’s say you find a potential nanny job that sounds ideal. You interview with the potential employer, and everything seems legitimate. They offer you the job. Now what?

There are still a few steps you can take to protect yourself in the event that you’re the target of a caregiver job scam.

Before you give over any personal or financial information, do some research on your potential boss. You can search online using their name, email, phone number and more. Use keywords like “scam” or “complaint.” You may encounter some people who have had bad experiences with your new employer.

Don’t send money to your potential boss either. Your employer pays you — not the other way around. Also, if your boss asks you to send money via gift card or wire transfer, don’t do it.

Before you start work as a nanny or caregiver, make sure to get everything in writing, including the job duties, the pay, the hours and any other important information. If the employer refuses, this is a red flag.

Are you looking for a new babysitting job? Don’t rush into anything. Take your time, follow these steps and hopefully you’ll find the perfect caregiver job in your neighborhood.