Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Don’t fall for false promises of fast-talkers on TV

Do you want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days? Are you ready to spend hundreds on a lose-weight-quick service? Are you considering buying that one product that will “completely change your life?"

Not so fast.

What’s more of a timeless scam than a misleading advertisement? In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’re going to dive into the timeless scheme of false advertising.

We’ve all experienced it: You’re sitting on the couch, watching TV when the show goes to commercial break. A classic “as seen on TV” ad rolls across the screen, promising to drastically improve your life. Maybe it’s a fancy kitchen gadget. Maybe it’s an accessory for your pet.

Perhaps it’s a weight-loss program that claims all you have to do is eat the food they send you and you’ll lose all that weight.

We can all acknowledge that many of these ads are ridiculous. But that doesn’t mean we can’t learn something about media literacy from them.

Find the falsities

Whether or not you’ve bought something solely based on an ad, I think we can all agree that most of us have been convinced — or at least almost convinced — to buy a product based on grand promises.

So how do you spot phony information?

Start by keeping in mind that someone is trying to sell you something. They want to profit off of you, so they’re going to make outrageous claims. It doesn’t matter what the product or service is or how you see the ad. The tactics are the same.

Before you spend your hard-earned money on anything, do some basic research, read reviews and consider whether what you’re seeing or hearing is 100% true.

Know the news

Some schemers may use fake “news” stories, blogs or social media ads to make their product or service look legitimate. There will be references to “reports” and maybe even some reviews from “real customers.”

Scam artists may go to the effort of stealing logos from real news organizations to fool you into believing the story is real. Take every glowing review with a grain of salt — they may be hiding negative reviews or stealing positive comments from a different website.

Also be wary of photos used with these news stories. They may be Photoshopped or intentionally misleading. Be on the lookout for stock photos versus photos of someone actually using a product.

Nothing is truly free

One more thing to keep in mind when it comes to fraudulent ads is that nothing is ever really free. Scammers want your money, so don’t trust a “free trial.”

People who sign up for free trials often find themselves giving their financial information out and eventually paying for something they never intended to. Always read the fine print.

The next time you see a flashy ad for a life-changing product, look a little closer. Think about the seller’s motive. Ask questions. Be cautious. Take a beat. It never hurts to pause and ponder your purchase.