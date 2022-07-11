Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Be careful who you donate to

Donating to a good cause is a great way to give back to the community and help someone in need. But what if that “person in need” is actually a scam artist?

The last thing anyone wants to do is give their money to an especially unworthy cause. But how do you know that your generous gift is going to the intended person? In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’re taking a look at donation scams.

Natural disasters, armed conflicts and social justice issues are aplenty in today’s world. A lot of good-hearted people and organizations want to make a difference and will accept monetary donations for specific causes.

Unfortunately, fraudsters are taking advantage of the kind nature of people all over the world. Fortunately, the Federal Trade Commission has some tips for avoiding a disastrous donation.

Research first

The internet makes it extremely easy to look up an organization online. Researching a group or nonprofit before you donate is an easy way to verify whether or not you’re giving your money to a legitimate charity.

You can even search the organization’s name with the words “scam,” “complaint” or “review.”

Check out the IRS’s exempt organization search or look for the charity using the Oregon Department of Justice database.

Ask questions

Remember that there is nothing wrong with asking questions. A legitimate charity or nonprofit will welcome questions about their cause.

Some questions to ask include:

What is the charity’s name, web address and mailing address?

How much of my donation will go directly toward helping the social cause?

What is the mission of this organization?

Will my donation be tax-deductible?

Where is the request coming from?

If someone is requesting a donation over the phone, remember to slow down. Don’t feel pressured to give out your financial information immediately. If you receive an email requesting a donation, don’t click on any links until you verify the organization.

If you see an advertisement for donations on social media, don’t assume it’s legitimate — even if a friend shares it. Your friend may not know much about the charity or how it spends money.

Doing your own research is the best way to avoid falling for a fraudulent fundraiser. Scammers may choose names or websites similar to actual nonprofits to trick generous donors into giving money to the wrong cause.

If you find yourself willing and able to donate some funds to a worthy cause, by all means do so. There are a lot of organizations truly dedicated to helping those in need.

But before you do your good deed, do your due diligence and make sure that good deed goes unpunished.