School starts this week across the mid-valley. A few trees have started to shift in color. And coffee shops are advertising drinks made with pumpkin spice.
While summer may not officially be over until Sept. 22, Labor Day weekend often marks the end of summer recreation season. Across Linn and Benton counties, people were out fishing, boating and hiking Sunday.
Justin Walker, a Brownsville resident who went to Waterloo County Park to fish Sunday with his family, said there are definitely fewer people out camping and fishing after Labor Day weekend. However, he said, he is still planning to take his kids camping later in September.
“I want them to know good pro-social things to do so they don’t end up in the house their whole lives,” he said.
Walker added that while the weather is cooler in the fall, it’s less crowded in the outdoors.
Doug Garrety, a Dallas resident who was canoeing between Corvallis and Albany on Sunday, said he has spent the summer exploring different stretches of the Willamette River by boat. He plans to continue in the fall, but said he might switch to other activities as the river levels get higher. Garrety, who flies kites, said fall is an excellent season for that on the coast because of the stronger winds.
“You see less people as the weather chills,” he said.
Garrety added he's noticed that the warmer days of summer attract larger numbers of people to certain activities, such as bicycling. As the weather gets worse, he said, only the more serious bicyclists continue to ride.
Laurie Starha, director of Benton County Natural Areas & Parks, said data for the county’s Salmonberry Campground near Alsea over the last three years shows usage of the park drops after Labor Day. However, she added that camping in Alsea in the fall is both quiet and beautiful.
Ken Lund, manager of the Sportsman's Warehouse in Albany, said for many people the camping season drops off after Labor Day. But he added that business for his store remains good during the fall with hunting season and fall fishing season starting.
He added that fall can actually be a great time to get outdoors.
“The weather in September and October can be excellent. I think people should consider this time to continue camping, hiking, etc. The best part of fall outdoors is that the crowds are gone. Space is available at campgrounds, lakes and rivers have less boat and bank traffic and hiking trails have less foot traffic,” he said.