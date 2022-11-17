Mid-Valley Media's publisher moving on up in Lee

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my time at Mid-Valley Media, publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times, is wrapping up, as I have taken a promotion within the company and will be leading several of our Virginia markets.

I arrived on the West Coast, first in Longview, Washington just weeks into the global pandemic; tasked with a new team that was almost entirely working remotely; and then last year taking on the mid-Willamette Valley. While we faced unprecedented business challenges, especially early on; what the team did was innovate, lean in, and exhibit a great deal of grit.

What the communities did was equally as impressive. I met a number of you over Zoom initially; several more over good old-fashioned phone calls; and even a few brave souls who met in person.

These communities welcomed me with open arms and did not hold back feedback for what they wanted to see from their newspapers. I thank you for that, you helped us improve; your feedback made us better.

The Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times duo is a staple and a pillar in this community; and that legacy will continue on.

The next challenge is one that checks a number of boxes professionally and personally; and one I owe many employees and community leaders a debt of gratitude for helping to achieve. While we have enjoyed our adventure in the Pacific Northwest, this allows us to be closer to friends and family than we have been in well over a decade.

While we will miss the mountains and the beaches up this way; and I will certainly miss the relationships built across three great communities; we are excited about the new opportunity back east.

Thank you for an amazing year, mid-Willamette Valley, and please continue to support the DH and GT through your subscriptions and advertising.