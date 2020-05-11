Mid-valley adds 3 more coronavirus cases

The mid-valley’s COVID-19 total grew by three on Monday, with two new cases in Benton County and one in Linn, according to the daily update from the Oregon Health Authority.
Statewide, there were 58 new confirmed or presumptive cases and three fatalities, bringing Oregon’s totals to 3,286 cases of the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus and 130 deaths from the disease.
The latest victims were a 91-year-old Polk County man with underlying health conditions who died on Sunday at Salem Hospital; a 64-year-old Umatilla County man, who may or may not have had other health issues, who died Saturday at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington; and a 77-year-old Washington County woman with no known underlying conditions who died Saturday at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center.
Benton County has now had 49 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and five deaths from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to OHA.
The biggest known cluster of cases has been at Corvallis Manor, where 12 residents and five staff members have contracted the disease, according to the latest information on the nursing home’s website. Three of the residents died after being transferred to the hospital, and the other nine are being cared for in the nursing home’s isolation wing. The infected staff members are isolating at home and will not return to work until medically cleared, Corvallis Manor officials say.
Linn County has had a total of 103 cases and eight deaths.
So far, the county has had two known COVID-19 clusters. Some 38 people associated with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon have contracted the disease, including 21 residents; seven of the residents have died.
In addition, 34 people associated with the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany — 30 employees and four family or household members — have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest available numbers.
Linn County’s most recent fatality, which was reported by OHA on Saturday, was an 81-year-old man with underlying health conditions who died May 2 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. The agency did not disclose the man’s city of residence or where he may have contracted the disease.
For the United States as a whole, the number of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded 1.3 million, according to updated data released Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national death toll now stands at 79,756.
While some states, including Oregon, have begun taking steps to ease restrictions on business operations, public health officials say hand-washing, physical distancing, mask-wearing and other safety measures are still critical to keep the number of new infections from spiking.
“The thing I keep coming back to is we still have no way to prevent this other than our social distancing,” said Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department.
“We’re still a ways out from a vaccine, and we don’t have a readily available and highly effective treatment, so in many ways the virus is still in the driver’s seat.”
With pressure growing to reopen the state, Fautin added that he knows Oregonians are growing weary of being confined to their homes, but he urged everyone to be patient.
“We need to be responsible for one another,” he said. “With our knowledge that people can be spreading this and be asymptomatic, we need to protect each other as well as ourselves.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
