Mid-valley adds 3 more coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The mid-valley’s COVID-19 total grew by three on Monday, with two new cases in Benton County and one in Linn, according to the daily update from the Oregon Health Authority.

Statewide, there were 58 new confirmed or presumptive cases and three fatalities, bringing Oregon’s totals to 3,286 cases of the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus and 130 deaths from the disease.

The latest victims were a 91-year-old Polk County man with underlying health conditions who died on Sunday at Salem Hospital; a 64-year-old Umatilla County man, who may or may not have had other health issues, who died Saturday at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington; and a 77-year-old Washington County woman with no known underlying conditions who died Saturday at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center.

Benton County has now had 49 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and five deaths from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to OHA.