Memorial Day events set for mid-Willamette Valley

MONDAY, MAY 30

Willamette Valley Concert Band Memorial Day concert, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The band, under the direction of John Russell, returns to the stage after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. The concert, “Honoring the Fallen,” will feature patriotic music, including John Williams' “Hymn for the Fallen” from the movie "Saving Private Ryan" and music by Henry Mancini and Rogers and Hammerstein. Additional works include “National Emblem” by E.E. Bagley, Henry Fillmore's “Americans We,” “Amazing Grace” by Frank Ticheli, the “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa. Admission is free, thanks to the band's donors and sponsors. All audience contributions will go to fund scholarships for middle and high school students to attend summer music camp. The band, based in Albany, has played concerts in the Willamette Valley since 1970. The approximately 50-member band includes adult musicians from Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties.