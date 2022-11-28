Meeting aimed at addressing Corvallis' severe rent burden

A virtual meeting hosted by Corvallis city staff will explore severe rent burden and possible solutions.

Corvallis consistently tops the list of Oregon communities with high numbers of rent-burdened households, defined as those who are paying more than 50% of their income on gross rent, according to state data.

Oregon House Bill 4006, passed in 2018, says cities with a population of more than 10,000 and where at least one-quarter of tenants are severely burdened must hold annual public meetings discussing causes and consequences of those rents, barriers to reducing those burdens and possible solutions.

Corvallis’ meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. A registration link is on the city of Corvallis’ website under the heading Virtual Public Meeting - Rent Burdens and Possible Solutions. City housing staff plans to highlight work by the Community Development Department to increase the housing supply.

“The state of Oregon has underbuilt housing supply by over 150,000 units,” said Brigetta Olson, Corvallis’ Housing and Neighborhood Services manager. “To get the housing supply we need, we need more production.”

In Corvallis, 37.1% of households are severely rent burdened, according to the Department of Land Conservation and Development. That’s more than 4,600 households in a city with a population just over 57,000 people.

Based on the Housing Needs Analysis completed in 2016, Corvallis needs 177 new housing units per year, every year until 2036 to meet demand from projected population growth. That’s more than 3,500 units.

Corvallis has historic numbers of affordable housing units coming in the near future, Olson said, citing at least 328 multifamily rental units to be built in the next couple of years. She added to that 11 single-family homes to be developed in 2023 for affordable housing as well.

But more supply and diversity of home types will be needed, Olson said.

“We know that we are in a houseless crisis and a housing crisis,” she said. “So, we need to have a diversity of housing types to help people move through the housing system.”

In a college town where student housing is a cash cow, the undersupply of real estate and housing leads to higher rents. Olson said vacancy rates hovering at 1% are the lowest she’s seen in her career.

She also noted rising financial barriers to home ownership. Housing prices continued to increase last year while median income remains relatively stagnant, according to Housing and Urban Development data.

Pre-pandemic data indicates around 20,000 people commute daily into Corvallis for work, and around 40% — more than 8,000 people — would prefer to live in the city if possible, Olson said, citing a study by ECONorthwest.

"We are in a place where there's a huge demand for housing supply between students and workers and commuters," Olson said.

To ease the housing crisis, Corvallis has moved away from voter-approved annexations, making it easier to add land and attract development. Officials will be discussing property tax exemptions on affordable and multiunit housing developments. And there’s ongoing work to refine development codes, driven partly by state mandates aimed at increasing density and drawing development.

“We’ve been working on making our land development code easier, less cumbersome to understand,” Olson said. “And it takes time for new development to come onboard."