May nearly wettest on record for Linn County

Yes, weather and climate experts say, it’s been a wet June with record rains putting a damper on community festivals and graduations across the mid-Willamette Valley and quenching a run of very dry years.

Abnormally damp, directional weather brought as many as 8 inches of surplus rain to eastern Linn County by mid-June, filling reservoirs and bringing rivers in the Willamette Valley watershed within feet of flooding, National Weather Service meteorologist Rebecca Muessle said.

“It’s been quite wet,” Muessle said.

Linn County nearly broke a 128-year record, inundated with 9.65 inches of rain in May — just short of the record 9.72 inches in 1896. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data starts in 1895.

State meteorologist Larry O’Neill said the record rain dragged the Willamette Valley out of a water deficit. Rivers that terminated well below the wall of dams are now surging over spillways, he said.

“We needed well-above-normal precipitation across the state, and we got that in the northwest,” he said.

As late as April 1, the mid-Willamette Valley was behind on rainfall. Much of Linn and roughly half of Benton counties were included in the about 75% of the state declared to be experiencing a moderate drought.

Central Oregon, 13% of the state’s land area, was in an extreme state of drought called “exceptional” by climate experts at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce and NOAA.

Corvallis was around 5 inches below typical with 28.8 recorded near the city and 33 to 34 inches at monitoring sites in the eastern reaches of the valley near Holley and Sweet Home. Those numbers usually are closer to 34 to 38 inches.

But by June 15, the Holley site recorded 48.97 inches, 2.25 inches above the average year-to-date accumulation.

Typically the cold and damp low-pressure systems that bring rain throughout the winter are warming and drying as Oregon’s weather turns toward the hotter summer months.

This year's winter instead was among the driest on record, leaving much of the state in a drought that now stretches for several years.

“Things were not looking good,” O’Neill said. “We fell behind.”

Meteorologists blame a jet of South Pacific air they call an atmospheric river for the rain, a belt of relatively warm moisture that blew straight east across a belt of northwest Oregon and fell as rain wherever it hit prominence like the Coast Range or Cascade foothills.

“When it reached our area, that’s when it dumped all over us,” Muessle said.

Albany and Corvallis saw 1 or more inches of extra rainfall between June 1 and 15. Gates, Lyons and Mill City, tucked into the Santiam River Canyon where it traverses the Cascade Range foothills in northern Linn County, had as much as 6 to 8 inches of rain — 6 to 8 inches more than normal.

The Willamette River peaked at 22.48 feet in Corvallis, just 3.5 feet shy of the river’s 26-foot action stage that signals emergency managers to prepare for flooding. Corvallis floods at 30 feet of water in the river.

“This was abnormal and incredibly wet for the late spring,” Muessle said.

Muessle said it’s too early to tell if the excess rain and snow will help the state avoid massive wildfires that have racked Cascade foothills communities since 2020.

“Our season doesn’t start until late July, August, and there is still a lot of time for the forest to dry out,” she said.

But she did say the rain can be blamed for soggy community events, where most of the above-precipitation days since the start of May fell mostly on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“If people think it was rainy over the weekend, that’s because it really was,” Muessle said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

