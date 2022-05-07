May 10 twilight tour set for Holley forest

A series of four, tree farm tours in Linn County is set for spring and summer, hosted by the Linn County Small Woodlands Association.

The tours mark the return of the forestry group’s public activities, which had been curtailed by the pandemic.

First in the series is a Holley-area twilight tour on property belonging to Clem and Trumbull Ogilby at 25330 Rice Road, Sweet Home, set for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. The site has well-groomed, easy accessible trails. Guests can bring food to share at the end of the tour; refreshments and healthful snacks will be provided. Sensible footwear is recommended; participants are asked not to bring pets.

Attendees will view an active commercial thinning operation in a 25-year-old stand pasture conversion, then visit a 60- to 80-year-old Douglas fir stand marked for commercial thinning this year. The stand borders a spring-fed creek and has a variety of native shrubs and wildflowers.

Registration is available by texting Jim Merzenich at 503-799-6772 or emailing jim@oakbasin.com.

