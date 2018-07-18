A Linn County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Corvallis man to more than three years in prison in the case of an assault in a bathroom at Linn Benton Community College.
Prosecutors say Benjamin Leland Bucknell assaulted the man from behind and choked him unconscious before kicking him. The victim, Jacob Emiliano Lopez, was 22 years old at the time of the Oct. 14, 2015, attack and was using a bathroom inside the Calapooia Center before class, Deputy District Attorney Alex Olenick said. When Lopez woke he was being treated by medics, the prosecutor said.
Lopez was taken to taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital. According to police, he had redness on his neck, lacerations on his face and facial fractures. Lopez hadn’t gotten a look at his attacker, and the case went cold.
The case came back to life last year, Olenick said. Bucknell was arrested in May for an alleged knife attack on several people living inside a house in Corvallis and police began interviewing people familiar with Bucknell, the prosecutor said. A detective interviewed a former roommate of Bucknell’s and, after asking about the Corvallis attack, asked the man if there was anything else the police should know. The roommate said Bucknell had told him about a man he assaulted inside a bathroom at LBCC, Olenick said.
Police revisited the Linn County case and determined a book that had been in Lopez’s backpack following the attack had Bucknell's fingerprint on it, the prosecutor said. The book was connected to a class that Bucknell was taking at the college at the time, Olenick said.
Prosecutors charged Bucknell with attempted murder, second-degree assault and strangulation. As part of a plea deal, Bucknell pleaded no contest to second-degree assault in May and the other charges were dismissed.
Bucknell’s defense attorney, Stephen Ensor, said his client denies involvement in the attack, but that he agrees there is significant evidence in the case that could lead to a jury conviction.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and ten months in prison. However, Oregon law allows for a judge to exempt a defendant from mandatory sentencing if the offender has no prior convictions for serious offenses, the victim was not injured by a deadly weapon and the victim did not suffer a significant physical injury.
Olenick said the experience has been physically and emotionally traumatic for Lopez, but that Lopez has not suffered prolonged consequences due to his injuries.
Circuit Judge DeAnn Novotny agreed to go along with the plea agreement and sentenced Bucknell to 37 months behind bars with credit for time he has served since the charges were filed. Bucknell is not eligible for alternative incarceration programs, Novotny said. Olenick had asked that Bucknell not be allowed to participate in alternative incarceration programs, such as community-based work, as a precaution for public safety.
Bucknell must also pay a $200 fine and serve three years of post-prison supervision, the judge said. The attorneys still have three months to discuss restitution in the case.
Ensor said Bucknell grew up in California and was active in Boy Scouts and wrestling. Bucknell had studied forestry at Oregon State University but was not enrolled in spring 2017. Ensor said Bucknell had gotten involved in drugs and became sober after he was arrested in Corvallis.
“He sincerely has a desire to change and return to the person he was before the drug use,” Ensor said.
Bucknell declined to address the court during the sentencing.
In the Benton County case, Bucknell is accused of setting fire outside a residence on Northwest 27th Street, breaking into the house and attacking the occupants with a knife. Bucknell injured five people, at least three of whom were sent to a hospital.
Bucknell faces multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges in the case. Ensor said he and his client are in negotiations with prosecutors.
