A 35-year-old man working on a logging site north of Corvallis was injured Tuesday morning when the piece of equipment he was using tipped over, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded about 11 a.m. to a logging site on the 7900 block of Northeast Logsden Road between Highway 99W and Highway 20.
Scott Anthony May, of Sweet Home, had been working to clear the side of a hill and was using a grapple to gather brush into piles, said Sgt. Randy Hiner. When May turned the grapple to pile some brush, the piece of equipment he was using tipped over while he was seated in the cab with his seat belt on, Hiner said.
When deputies arrived, May was out of the cab and sitting on logs at the scene, Hiner said. May was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center by ambulance.