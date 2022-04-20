Man goes missing in Sweet Home area

A 63-year-old Colorado man has been reported missing near Sweet Home.

The man, William Tyrrell, was visiting family in the area when his wife reported him missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release the agency issued Wednesday, April 20.

Tyrrell has tattoos of an eagle on his right arm and women on his left arm, according to the release. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, a T-shirt and an Oregon Ducks baseball cap, and currently has a handlebar mustache.

Tyrrell has a history of stroke and heart disease and requires medication, the release says.

Tyrrell was reported missing around 10 a.m. Sunday, April 17, from the 4100 block of Marks Ridge Drive near Sweet Home, according the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies looked throughout the night for him and spoke with a number of people in the area, learning Tyrrell was last seen on Friday, April 15.

A witness reportedly saw a man walking in the area of Marks Ridge near the time Tyrrell went missing but said the witness was never identified and deputies were unable to verify the claim, according to the release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Information gathered by the sheriff's office suggested Tyrrell may have walked away from a residence or found a ride out of the area, the release says. The investigation is ongoing, with continued efforts to find Tyrrell focusing on the residence where he was last seen and the area of Marks Ridge.

“These efforts include people searching on foot, in vehicles, with a K9 and the use of drones for some public areas,” the release says. “Over 20 searchers were in the area yesterday, and 16 continue to work on the case today.”

Deputies would like to speak with the witness who saw the man walking on Marks Ridge Road on Friday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Tennant at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office 541-967-3950.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0