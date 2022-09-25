Logan's run: Our summer photo intern's best images

The Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times has been blessed with a plethora of amazing photographers over the years. This summer, another name was added to that list.

Logan Hannigan-Downs interned with Mid-Valley Media for 10 weeks and proved that he's a future star in the world of photojournalism.

While he's on to bigger and better things, this is a homegrown success story.

Hannigan-Downs attended elementary and middle school in Corvallis before graduating from Corvallis High School in 2020. After a year of studies at Linn-Benton Community College, he joined our staff.

And now he has a full-time gig as a staff photographer for the Bryan College Station Eagle, a fellow Lee Enterprises newspaper that covers, among other things, Texas A&M University.

Here's a look at some of Hannigan-Downs' best photos, with behind-the-scenes information about how the images developed and more.