Local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Oregon State University has announced names of students who have made the spring scholastic honor roll.
A total of 7,255 students earned a B-plus (3.5 or better grade-point average or better) to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Local students on the honor roll include the following:
BENTON COUNTY
Adair Village: Dakota R. Fee, Senior, Earth Sciences; Melanie J. Shaw, Senior, Biology.
Alsea: Joshua D. Giggy, Senior, Construction Engineering Management; Daniel Heidemeyer, Post Baccalaureate, Mechanical Engineering; Nathan H. Spaulding, Junior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences.
Corvallis: Maysam M. Abugrain, Junior, Civil Engineering; Courtney Adams, Senior, Psychology; Ella N. Adams, Junior, General Engineering; Shahana L. Ahmad, Senior, Marketing; Denna N. Alnasser, Sophomore, Public Health; Hannah G. Altimus, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Madeline Antolin, Post Baccalaureate, Nutrition; Lana H. Ari, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Savannah T. Ashcraft, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Calvin P. Balzer, Junior, Graphic Design; Christopher J. Banas, Senior, Zoology; Carolina Barajas, Senior, Horticulture;
Mira Batti, Freshman, Sociology; Lindsay Beaman, Freshman, Psychology; Ian A. Bechtel, Senior, Creative Writing; Quentin W. Beers, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Shayla M. Berrey, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Elliana M. Berry, Freshman, Pre-Elementary Education; Raghav Bhatt, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Orion R. Bibee Papineau, Sophomore, Pre-Apparel; Sophia M. Bobo, Junior, Business Administration; Chloe L. Bowman, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Audrey R. Brandis, Freshman, Pre-Forest Engineering; Diane R. Brazell, Senior, Environmental Sciences;
Isabelle A. Bretl, Senior, Computer Science; Marco I. Brewer, Junior, Business Administration; Ella R. Briggs, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Hannah L. Briggs, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Maximillian A. Brune, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Karsen E. Burson, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Cody S. Campbell, Freshman, Business Administration; Ian Carlisle, Junior, Creative Writing; Michael D. Carpenter, Junior, Accountancy; Cody A. Carson, Sophomore, Pre-Forestry; Brian L. Cebra, Senior, Computer Science; Galen Chan, Senior, Marketing;
Victoria Chang, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Jessica L. Chaplen, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Susanna G. Charlton, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences; Mikayla Y. Chen, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Charles Childress, Senior, Mathematics; Britania E. Choi, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Julian J. Chu, Senior, Women, Gender, and Sexuality; Connor T. Clancey-Burns, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Alexander J. Clapp, Junior, Accountancy; Jason E. Clarkson, Junior, Business Administration; Dylan A. Cox, Junior, General Engineering; Micah Craig, Senior, Kinesiology;
Josephine R. Crofoot, Senior, Civil Engineering; Chad M. Crook, Senior, Economics; Bryce P. Cunnington, Junior, Civil Engineering; Kathleen R. Davis, Freshman, Psychology; Josilyn L. Dewey, Junior, History; Carter X. Doyle, Junior, Bioengineering; Natalie Dupuy, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Lauren E. Dye, Freshman, Biology; Jacob H. Eckroth, Senior, Computer Science; Barron F. Egna, Sophomore, Design and Innovation Management; Alyssa K. Erwin, Post Baccalaureate, Kinesiology; Hailey M. Escobar, Senior, Human Development and Family Science;
Caleigh L. Firth, Senior, Business Administration; Peyton M. Fitzner, Junior, Environmental Sciences; Henry J. Fleener, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Danielle O. Fleming-Craig, Senior, Business Administration; Duncan M. Freeman, Senior, Computer Science; Aaron M. Frost, Sophomore, Computer Science; Madeline M. Frost, Senior, Psychology; Olivia P. Fryer-Merlet, Sophomore, Biology; Gregory L. Gambatese, Senior, Accountancy; Mahayla J. Gamble, Junior, Kinesiology; Cole A. Gardner, Post Baccalaureate, Anthropology; Morgan H. Gardner, Senior, Animal Sciences; Frances F. Garrison, Senior, Horticulture;
Amelia I. Garza, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Alexander H. Gaub, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Danielle M. Gonzales, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Jacob R. Gradwohl, Senior, Architectural Engineering; Elizabeth Grassel, Junior, General Engineering; Luca J. Greeven, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering; Tyler A. Gustafson, Junior, Finance; Anika M. Hale, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Sean A. Hamer, Post Baccalaureate, Nutrition; Joseph R. Hanson, Junior, Computer Science; Sinaiah S. Harrington, Senior, Zoology; Elena G. Hart, Senior, Biology;
Raven M. Hartley, Senior, Horticulture; Amani M. Hawash, Senior, Kinesiology; Matthew R. Hawkins, Senior, Computer Science; Lily J. He, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Caleb C. Hedin, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Kambria O. Heede, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Claire M. Hekkala, Senior, Computer Science; McKenna L. Henke, Senior, Kinesiology; Julian T. Henry, Freshman, General Engineering; Dylan S. Heppell, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Brendan T. Herb, Sophomore, Business Administration; Lauren E. Herman, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering;
Alexandra M. Hicks, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Amity Hoffman, Post Baccalaureate, Accountancy; Daniel M. Honnies, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Tory J. Houpert, Junior, Kinesiology; Jessica M. Hume-Pantuso, Senior, Art; Kye E. Hunter, Junior, Chemistry; Kawaiala L. Husen, Sophomore, Marketing; Susan S. Ibarra, Senior, Management; Sarah C. Ingledue, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Clare M. Jayawickrama, Senior, Bioengineering; Luke W. Jensen, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Evan Jin, Junior, General Engineering; Trevor E. Jones, Senior, Computer Science;
Samuel P. Jordan, Sophomore, Biology; Jesudas M. Joseph, Senior, Computer Science; Alexandra A. Kaiser, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Kenneth L. Kang, Senior, Computer Science; Tory M. Kapple, Junior, Graphic Design; Jefferson J. Keim, Senior, Mathematics; Maya M. Keist, Freshman, Design and Innovation Management; Meghan Kelley, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Nicole E. Kelley, Senior, Nutrition; Kruthik N. Kesari, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Kiernan Kilkenny, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Damia H. Kirsch, Sophomore, Biology;
Ariana J. Knight, Sophomore, Graphic Design; Jessica K. Knox, Senior, Business Administration; Grace E. Knutsen, Senior, History; Madeleine E. Koegler, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Aaron M. Koffel, Senior, Computer Science; Steven R. Kontra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Evan W. Kooyman, Junior, Economics; Gabriel T. Kulp, Senior, Computer Science; Minho M. Kwak, Senior, Biology; Nathaniel J. Lach, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Fela A. Lafi, Senior, Horticulture; Abigail D. Lawrence, Senior, Chemistry; Jordan B. Learmonth, Junior, Horticulture;
Jenny Lee, Freshman, Human Development and Family Science; Samuel H. Leonard, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Sofia M. Letelier, Senior, Business Administration; Lucy Lin, Senior, Computer Science; Alayna L. Linderman, Junior, Pre-Communication; Aiden R. Littau, Senior, English; Ezraelle C. Lochner, Senior, Design and Innovation Management; Linnea C. Lochner, Sophomore, Music Studies; Alexis M. Louie, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Luke A. Lutnesky, Freshman, General Engineering; Alyssa A. MacKenzie, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
Kylie J. Macpherson, Senior, Sociology; Alexander N. Maestri, Freshman, General Engineering; Yulissa Magana, Senior, Psychology; Emma C. Martin, Senior, Bioresource Research; Indigo L. Martin-Llinas, Sophomore, Business Administration; Georgia M. Mason, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Rachelle R. McCormick, Freshman, Biology; Ruth M. McCullough, Senior, Natural Resources; Isaac J. McEvoy, Senior, Biology; Jenna A. McFadden, Junior, General Engineering; Phillip M. McGraw, Senior, Liberal Studies; Lloyd J. McNemar, Junior, Horticulture; Amy L. McVeety, Senior, Biology;
Hunter R. Meaker, Junior, Finance; Madison J. Megy, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Kirstie K. Melott, Senior, Anthropology; Emily K. Moncrief, Senior, Business Administration; Eric S. Moon, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Drew R. Moore, Senior, History; Kamryn R. Moore, Junior, Mathematics; Zoe X. Moulton, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Paris G. Myers, Senior, Art; Erika R. Nagamoto, Sophomore, Digital Communication Arts; Zachary A. Newton, Senior, Civil Engineering;
Quan M. Nguyen, Senior, Computer Science; Casey W. Nord, Senior, Computer Science; Alfonso Nunez-Guzman, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Hanna C. O’Leary, Junior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Kelvyn Olivas, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Kelton J. Orth, Senior, Computer Science; Anya M. Panose, Junior, Chemical Engineering; John I. Parks, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua J. Pauls, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Sarabeth T. Pearce-Smith, Senior, Natural Resources; Jake A. Pfeil, Senior, Food Science and Technology;
Quincey M. Pittman, Junior, Horticulture; Mikayla R. Pivert, Senior, Kinesiology; Grace A. Plath, Freshman, Human Development and Family Science; Jasper M. Pollock, Sophomore, General Engineering; Derick A. Porter Cepeda, Senior, History; Anshul Prasad, Junior, Industrial Engineering; Lacey J. Prososki, Senior, Art; Roberto I. Ramirez, Sophomore, General Engineering; Maisy A. Rappe, Junior, Natural Resources; Joshua D. Reese, Sophomore, Zoology; Bianca Reinalda, Senior, Kinesiology; Addison D. Reukauf, Senior, History; Katharine R. Rhoades, Senior, Civil Engineering;
Michael D. Rockhold, Sophomore, Business Information Systems; Kimberley N. Rockwood, Sophomore, Human Development and Family Science; Evie J. Sabo, Senior, Accountancy; Venkata S. Sagili, Senior, Biology; Isabella J. Schrader, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Joseph S. Serewis, Junior, Psychology; Sahana S. Shah, Junior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Hadi M. Shan, Senior, Public Health; Rachel E. Shaw, Junior, Kinesiology; Lewis H. Shotton, Senior, Bioengineering; Eli B. Smart, Sophomore, General Engineering; Madeline M. Smith, Junior, Political Science;
Havana R. Soler, Junior, Zoology; Lindsey N. Soule, Junior, Kinesiology; Julianna F. Souther, Senior, Art; Ian D. Spehar, Junior, General Engineering; Olivia M. Spreadbury, Sophomore, Psychology; Viola M. Stark, Junior, General Engineering; Bradley R. Stein, Senior, Electrical Computer Engineering; Jack R. Stevenson, Sophomore, General Engineering; Jonathan F. Strittholt, Senior, Natural Resources; Bridgette B. Suing, Junior, Botany; Alexandra G. Sweet, Junior, Design and Innovation Management; Austin B. Taylor, Senior, Finance; Nebiy Temesgen, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences;
Sammy S. Thabet, Junior, Civil Engineering; Nicholas B. Theobald, Senior, Nutrition; Rebecca L. Thompson, Senior, English; Cydnee A. Timm, Senior, Public Health; Casey A. Ullian, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Srikar D. Valluri, Senior, Computer Science; Katelyn M. Van Velkinburgh, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Alexander Vartanov, Sophomore, Digital Communication Arts; Anusha Vasudevan, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Nathan R. Vega, Sophomore, Renewable Materials; Andrew S. Vester, Freshman, General Engineering; Karly J. Vial, Senior, Civil Engineering;
Priscilla M. Virasak, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Tomislav Vuckovic, Sophomore, Computer Science; Caleb J. Walker, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Aaima M. Waqas, Junior, Biology; Matthew J. Ward, Junior, Nuclear Engineering; Henry D. Waterhous, Senior, Psychology; Robin H. Weis, Senior, Art; Abigail G. Wenger, Junior, Kinesiology; Mikkos A. Willard Argyres, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
Chelsea L. Williams, Post Baccalaureate, Education; Matthew R. Williams, Junior, Biology; Ricardo A. Yanez, Post Baccalaureate, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Haichao Yang, Junior, Computer Science; Giovannie R. Young, Senior, Kinesiology; Alexa L. Zaback, Junior, Physics.
Monroe: Rocio Hernandez Huerta, Senior, Liberal Studies; Alex J. Mauric, Senior, History; Tyler D. Mills, Sophomore, Accountancy; Brittany N. Rainey, Senior, English; Emily M. Stahl, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Trent A. Warden, Junior, Management.
Philomath: Brooke F. Aduviri, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Nathan C. Arthurs, Senior, Business Administration; Chloe J. Chambers, Senior, Speech Communication; Riley M. Davis, Senior, Forestry; Kyle R. Escamilla, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Elliot S. Foley, Sophomore, General Engineering; Michael Goschie, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Coby R. Hannah, Senior, History; Rylee Henderer, Junior, Design and Innovation Management; Meghan Z. Howell, Senior, Bioresource Research; Tiffany E. Huestis, Senior, Business Administration; Nolan Jackson, Junior, Kinesiology;
Shaden C. Jensen, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Andrea K. Knudson, Senior, Forestry; Taylor N. Knutson, Senior, Graphic Design; Alexandra R. Koetje, Junior, Pre-Graphic Design; Anna Rose Lammers-Fullmer, Senior, Marketing; Emma F. Matthews, Junior, Architectural Engineering; Hailey H. Matthews, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Makenna B. Noel, Junior, Social Science; Rosalina N. Page, Junior, English; Marcella L. Petrucci, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Ashley K. Pfarrer, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Corin B. Rodger, Senior, Computer Science;
Jeremy A. Schaffer, Junior, Marine Studies; Benjamin Schlundt, Sophomore, Geography and Geospatial Science; Tanner J. Simmons, Senior, Accountancy; Seth P. Staten, Junior, Earth Sciences; Nicholas E. Svoboda, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Desmond Virasak-Holmes, Sophomore, Computer Science.
LINN COUNTY
Albany: Kristen M. Adamec, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Madison S. Adams, Senior, Philosophy; Christopher N. Andrews, Senior, History; Nick Andrews, Junior, Business Administration; Lily K. Angima, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Jagjit S. Athwal, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Nathan Baker, Sophomore, Computer Science; Michael G. Banks, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Saul Barajas, Junior, Merchandising Management; Jeremiah S. Barrar, Senior, Computer Science; Kyler L. Bauserman, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Sophia P. Betts, Senior, Philosophy;
Daniel J. Bowder, Junior, Computer Science; Chevelle L. Boyer, Senior, Computer Science; Caden G. Buck, Sophomore, Music; Colton M. Byers, Senior, Music Studies; Jonathan M. Camyn, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Michelle E. Canon, Junior, Art; Alastair B. Cardenas, Senior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Alexandra I. Cesca, Senior, Kinesiology; Samuel J. Cesca, Senior, Economics; Calvin G. Chamberlain, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Prangnapa Chinpinyokul, Senior, Economics; Caleb S. Chladek, Senior, Speech Communication; Shay A. Clarke, Senior, Graphic Design;
Austin T. Cole, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Marisol De La Torre, Senior, Sociology; Ashlie DeHart, Junior, Design and Innovation Management; Rachel M. Deibele, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Connor B. Delp, Junior, General Engineering; Madelaina G. DiPasquale, Senior, Psychology; Brianna L. Donner, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Eliya R. Dunmire, Senior, Liberal Studies; Abbigail J. Dyer, Sophomore, Horticulture; McKayla M. Dyer, Junior, Psychology; Hannah S. Edwards, Senior, Design and Innovation Management; Shelby L. Enzler, Junior, Public Health;
Mckenna G. Fee, Senior, Psychology; Cricket Fegan, Senior, Earth Sciences; Elisa N. Fernandez-Tunstall, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Nicholas D. Fleetwood, Senior, Political Science; Tanner R. Fromcke, Senior, Mathematics; Jobi T. Frum, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Kade R. Gonzalez, Senior, Computer Science; Andres Gonzalez Segura, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Arianna E. Gonzalez-Cas, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Matthew J. Gray, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
L’Athena M. Griggs, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; David J. Headrick, Senior, Computer Science; Kira M. Hedding, Junior, Marketing; Katherine A. Hemlock, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Karlee S. Hendricks, Senior, Forest Engineering; Kevin Hernandez, Junior, Mathematics; Holland J. Hodges, Senior, Civil Engineering; Jaiden A. Hodson, Senior, Computer Science; Andrew T. Hudson, Post Baccalaureate, Chemical Engineering; Davis G. Ihde, Junior, Digital Communication Arts;
Madelynne J. Ihde, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Tess B. Irwin, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Deborah F. Jacquez, Senior, Kinesiology; Emily M. Kaneshiro, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Molecular Biolo; Alexsis M. Kerekes, Junior, Apparel Design; Skylar J. Kim, Senior, Chemistry; Sydney D. Knudsen, Senior, Food Science and Technology; Trenton F. Koontz, Senior, Accountancy; Madison S. Kuhn, Junior, Agricultural Sciences; Elizabeth K. Lake, Junior, General Engineering; Jack S. Lamont, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
Michelle Lira Licona, Sophomore, Merchandising Management; Chailyn C. Lucero, Junior, Music Studies; Jasmine L. Lumpkin, Senior, Music; Claire D. Mayer, Senior, Animal Sciences; Hannah M. McClure, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Alexander J. McDaniel, Junior, Animal Sciences; Amanda B. Meeker, Senior, Business Administration; Katie M. Middleton, Junior, Biology; Marissa S. Miles, Junior, Political Science; Skyler R. Minnick, Senior, Construction Engineering Management; Rocio Miranda Alarcon, Senior, Sociology; Sadie M. Moffitt, Senior, Liberal Studies;
Monique B. Montoya, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Rafael Morales Mayoral, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Nestor M. Narvaez, Sophomore, General Engineering; Ryan G. Nelson, Senior, Apparel Design; Steven C. Nelson, Junior, Bioengineering; Eli J. Nicholas, Senior, Mathematics; Jordan A. Oliver, Senior, Bioengineering; Olivia A. Pappalardo, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Khan Pariyanont, Junior, Finance; Emma R. Parker, Junior, Kinesiology; Michael R. Perkins, Senior, Business Administration; Marcus C. Plumley, Senior, Electrical Computer Engineering; Jordan E. Post, Freshman, Business Administration;
William C. Radtke, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Karli L. Read, Senior, Psychology; Ai Ana H. Richmond, Junior, Zoology; Ashlee N. Ries, Senior, Kinesiology; Harrison M. Rochelle, Senior, Finance; Maricela Rodriguez, Senior, Kinesiology; Carter J. Roeser, Sophomore, General Engineering; Anna M. Rogers, Sophomore, Economics; Kalypso Rousso, Senior, Zoology; Kira M. Sabin, Junior, Agricultural & Food Business Management; Isaura Sanchez-Hernand, Freshman, Business Administration; Channon J. Schuerger, Sophomore, Sociology; Alyssa M. Setera, Senior, Marketing; Jay P. Sharpe, Senior, Forestry;
Madison L. Sim, Junior, Psychology; Eleanor G. Smith, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Tausha L. Smith, Senior, Construction Engineering Management; Joshua D. Solomon, Senior, Sociology; Christina L. Soot, Sophomore, Psychology; Emilia T. Soot, Senior, Music; Kellan G. Soriano, Sophomore, Digital Communication Arts; Kendra S. Spalinger, Freshman, Sociology; Maile K. Spencer, Senior, Biology; Paul P. Sprague, Senior, Nuclear Engineering; Mary K. Stahl, Senior, History; William T. Stiegler, Senior, Liberal Studies; Samuel N. Sutherland, Senior, English;
Truman M. Templeton, Senior, English; Ian R. Todd, Junior, Microbiology; Drew R. Toland, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Haley N. Vernon, Senior, English; Eve L. Vetter, Senior, Psychology; Wylea D. Walker, Senior, Mathematics; Bridget M. Watte, Senior, Public Health; Hayden A. Watts, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Whitney L. Whitacre, Senior, Animal Sciences; Luke S. Wiebe, Senior, Chemical Engineering;
Brayden M. Wigle, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Naomi L. Williams, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Makayla C. Wilson, Senior, Biology; Madison R. Wobig, Senior, Graphic Design; Cindy Wong, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Shirley Wong, Senior, Computer Science; Nikole Yearout, Senior, Biology; Rose Zoellner, Post Baccalaureate, Education.
Brownsville: Amy Dewar, Post Baccalaureate, Education; Elia M. Rybolt, Freshman, Horticulture.
Foster: Cameron R. Taber, Junior, Geography and Geospatial Science.
Halsey: Andrew J. Boggs, Junior, Agricultural and Food Business Management; Hannah E. Stevens, Sophomore, Psychology.
Harrisburg: Rebecca L. Brown, Junior, Kinesiology; Jeremy B. Dixon, Senior, Business Administration; Haiden M. Johnson, Freshman, General Engineering; Hunter Knox, Senior, Sociology; Mallory M. Nelson, Junior, Kinesiology; Hannah A. Neuschwander, Senior, Biology; Kristian Rivas, Senior, Business Information Systems; Garrett R. Scott, Junior, Computer Science; Jennifer A. Smucker, Senior, Mathematics; MaKenzie A. Thompson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Travis G. Waggener, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Zakary D. Winsted, Senior, Computer Science.
Lebanon: Leah A. Akers, Junior, Public Health; Isabella M. Ayala, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Allen C. Benjamin, Senior, Computer Science; Taylor M. Bilyeu, Freshman, Human Devel and Family Science; Penelope J. Boyd, Junior, Kinesiology; Kelton D. Bruslind, Junior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Frederick A. Buresh, Sophomore, Biology; Elizabeth M. Carroll, Junior, Pre-Interiors; Jennifer A. Cilley, Senior, Psychology; Elise C. Clark, Senior, Graphic Design; James M. Ewing, Junior, Electrical and Computer Engineering;
Isaac T. Garber, Senior, Public Health; Brett A. Haines, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Hayley M. Hansen, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Matthew T. Harris, Senior, Business Information Systems; Truman M. Hess, Senior, Computer Science; Noah D. Jacobsen, Junior, Public Health; Trinity R. Jenson, Freshman, Accountancy; Benjamin J. Johnson, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering; Curtis S. Jones, Sophomore, Sociology; Kenneth C. Long, Sophomore, General Engineering; Tiffany A. Markert, Senior, Graphic Design; Amber L. Murray, Senior, Agricultural Sciences;
Austin L. Mustoe, Junior, Music Studies; Marta Nunez, Senior, Art; Alexis M. O’Hara, Senior, Accountancy; Rhett J. Osborne, Junior, Accountancy; Stevie R. Piller, Junior, Management; Trevor S. Reid, Senior, Physics; Toby N. Richardson-Byrd, Sophomore, General Engineering; Ryan L. Roberts, Junior, Computer Science; Joel A. Roth, Senior, Crop and Soil Science;
Rebecca N. Ruisbroek, Junior, Economics; Sarah E. Shannon, Junior, Public Health; Levi J. Smith, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Sukhvir S. Sranna, Sophomore, Business Administration; Chad W. Staneart, Senior, Economics; Owen F. Stellbrink, Junior, Business Information Systems; Samantha R. Stephens, Senior, Rangeland Sciences.
Lyons: Kiah B. Daniels, Senior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences.
Mill City: Brody J. Davidson, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies.
Scio: Macy M. Bodine, Sophomore, Management; Aaron R. Cathcart, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Justin L. Cooper, Senior, Marketing; Kelci D. Free, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Cody A. Medeiros, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Nora A. Mikolas, Junior, Public Health; Mason C. Riedman, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Kaitlyn M. Schumacher, Sophomore, Accountancy; Allison L. Studnick, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Sarah M. Vanhyning, Junior, Environmental Engineering.
Sweet Home: Makenna N. Ashton, Senior, Kinesiology; Evan R. Davis, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering; Nicole M. Grady, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Sara A. Helfrich, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Kirsten N. Marin, Senior, Liberal Studies; Madelyn Neuschwander, Sophomore, Natural Resources; Jordan M. Pearcey, Junior, Computer Science; Alex G. Pitts, Senior, Computer Science; Jacob D. Redfern, Senior, Computer Science;
Lindsay Sandusky, Senior, Botany; Jared D. Smith, Senior, Mathematics; Samuel G. Somatis, Senior, Computer Science; Gracie N. Stutzman, Senior, Forest Engineering; James E. Taylor, Senior, Computer Science; Daniel J. Virtue, Senior, Forest Engineering; Kennedi D. Waldrop, Junior, Biology.
Tangent: Daniel I. Fager, Post Baccalaureate, Botany; Xaydwiind G. Magana, Junior, Horticulture.