Linn County now owns Cascadia park, let the party begin

While ownership of Cascadia State Park switched to Linn County following a vote of the Board of Commissioners on June 14, the party was Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The ceremony celebrating the transfer included a Native American blessing and attracted about 50 people, including officials from both the state and the county.
Linn County Parks & Recreation Department had managed the 253 acres east of Sweet Home on an interim basis since 2019. Reflecting the change of ownership, it's now known as Cascadia County Park.
Discussions between Linn County and Oregon State Parks has been in the works for more than 20 years.
Linn County has several recreational areas near Cascadia Park, including River Bend County Park almost within rock-throwing distance and manages several U.S. Forest Service campgrounds along the South Santiam River, according to the county. Staff also travel past the park en route to Clear Lake Resort.
People are also reading…
Cascadia County Park sits on the South Santiam River and is surrounded by old growth Douglas fir. It is near the historical Cascadia Caves, a site used for centuries as a gathering spot by Native Americans.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The park offers 22 first come, first served campsites, group tent sites and a picnic area. A three-quarter mile trail leads to Soda Creek Falls. Ruts on the historical Santiam Wagon Road are still visible.