Linn County Fair reserved concert seating on sale now

Reserved seating tickets for the Linn County Fair main stage entertainment are now available online for purchase, ranging from $22 to $30.

General seating is free with daily admission.

The fair, which will run from July 14-16, will feature multiple headline acts. Sara Evans will perform July 14, Five For Fighting will take the stage July 15 and Sawyer Brown will be the headliner July 16.

Evans and Sawyer Brown have performed at the event before, but this is the Linn County Fair debut for Five For Fighting, according to a news release from the county.

Daily admission into the fair will be $7 for those 13 and older and $5 for seniors. Children 12 and under can get in for free. Parking will cost $5.

Three-day passes for adults are $21 and $15 for seniors and FFA/4-H members. Parking for the three-day passes is $15.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. For more information on the fair and to purchase tickets, visit linncountyfair.com.

