Linn Benton NAACP hosts Black-owned biz expo on Juneteenth

The Linn Benton NAACP chapter is hosting a Black-owned business expo as part of its Juneteenth celebration this year.

The expo is a unique chance to learn about the Black-owned businesses in the community, said Wendy Sutton, Linn Benton NAACP community coordination committee chair and an organizer of the event.

“Juneteenth is attended by people of all colors, all races,” Sutton said. “We’re letting everyone know that these folks are out here, and we should really support them.”

Juneteenth is both an Oregon and a federal holiday since 2021, although not a well-known one, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Linn Benton NAACP marks the day with a community-wide celebration.

A bit of history: On June 19, 1865, two months after the Confederacy surrendered, Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Black people in Galveston, Texas — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday’s name combines June and nineteenth.

Celebrating Black success perhaps takes on additional meaning in Oregon, which was established as a racist white utopia. Sutton said it’s important for Black people to be seen and to promote their contributions to the community. She also hopes the event will draw interest in the Linn Benton NAACP chapter.

“We’re finding easy avenues for people to get involved,” she said. “I think sometimes it’s super intimidating as a white person to get involved in this work. We want to make it feel doable, show people it doesn’t have to be over-the-top work. Every little bit helps.”

Sutton said there’s a diverse mix of businesses signed up for the expo, including party planning, realty, financial planning, dog grooming, insurance and Salem radio station KSOS, which plays soul music, rhythm and blues and hip-hop. She noted Linn Benton NAACP keeps a list of local Black-owned businesses online.

“Black-owned businesses aren’t common, and they’re fighting really hard to keep going,” Sutton said. “They need a little boost.”

The Juneteenth festivities are slated from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in the Linn-Benton Community College courtyard at 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.

The Juneteenth celebration includes:

Special speaker Ayisha Elliot, "Black Girl from Eugene" podcaster.

DJ Big Cat Kirkwood.

Build your home library.

Black-owned business expo.

Community and committee tables.

Vaccination clinic.

Plus “Tastee” food to enjoy.

