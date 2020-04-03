Linn-Benton distilleries crafting hand sanitizer to address shortages

“As soon as the virus situation started to take off I was looking into it,” he said. Once he got the recipe, he began handing out small bottles of the homemade sanitizer to customers picking up liquor orders.

For individuals, he said he’ll allow customers to take one per household member. Beatty said he’s also been getting calls for bulk orders from businesses, fire departments and more.

A 50-gallon drum of sanitizer he made Wednesday was nearly gone early Thursday.

“I’m just amazed at the demand,” he said. “But I have the ability and the time to do it because the rest of the business is shut down.”

Beatty and Prueitt said the costs of making and selling the hand sanitizer vary due to things like shipping costs and ingredient prices going up from the nationwide demand for them. But they’re trying their best to keep their hand sanitizer prices low. Beatty has even donated hand sanitizer to first responders and a group in Corvallis making face masks for healthcare workers.

They both said they want to see the big players — companies like Purell and government entities like the FDA — to step up and get back in the swing of things to ease the burden.