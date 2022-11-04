Linn-Benton Alert system test scheduled for Nov. 5

There will be a Linn-Benton Alert system test between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, the Linn and Benton County Sheriff's Offices announced.

The test will go out to residents in both counties that have signed up with the system notifications. Upon receiving a text message alert, community members should confirm the receipt of the message on each phone or device that receives it.

Landlines in the local 911 database will also receive a phone call test alert.

Recipients should not contact either sheriff's office or call 911 after receiving the message, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Linn-Benton Alert system pushes out emergency notifications to residents in Linn and Benton counties, informing them of emergency events or evacuations. Those looking to sign up for alerts can do so at www.bit.ly/3h8uH7s.