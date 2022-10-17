Letter from the editor: More comics are here (online at least)

A couple of weeks ago, someone wrote a letter to the editor, suggesting that if Penny Rosenberg is on the front page, well, it must be bad news. I had to laugh!

I don't take any of it personally of course. The newspaper industry is going through a lot of changes lately as the audience downsizes and (mostly) moves online. The smarter decisions we make on the financial side, the longer you'll find newspapers on your driveway.

So, today I get to announce what some — at least those of you willing or able to go online — may consider good news.

When we rolled out our new lineup of comics, astute readers might have picked up that it comes from one syndicator, Andrews McMeel Universal. It represents nearly 500 comic strips, only a small fraction we're able to include in print.

Now you, the Democrat-Herald subscriber and the Gazette-Times subscriber, have free access to all 496 comics, including such Mid-Valley Media darlings as "B.C.," "Breaking Cat News," "Dilbert," "Phebe & Her Unicorn," "Red & Rover," "Rubes" and "The Wizard of Id."

How do you find this treasure trove? There are a couple of ways. First, there are the QR codes attached to this article. Just point your camera ..., oh you know what to do.

If you don't have a smartphone, there are still two other ways. You can find your way to our websites, click on the "more" icon (three lines on top of each other on the upper left), unfurl the index and look for "comics" option under the entertainment tab (keep scrolling, it's under the sports section).

Or you can punch in these URLs: democratherald.com/go-comics and gazettetimes.com/go-comics

Remember, you must be signed in as a subscriber to view these.

But wait (channeling my best imitation of a Ronco compilation album commercial voiceover from the '70s), there's more!

McMeel also offers a whole host of games and puzzles, including crosswords, word searches and sudoku.

Finally, there are several columns available, included the beloved Dear Abby and the always prim and proper Miss Manners.

We hope you take advantage of these features. The ability to put them online means we can offer you tremendously more than even what we could during the glory days of 5-pound newspapers.

Happy laughing.