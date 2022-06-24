Legislators: Oregon abortion access will not change

Oregonians’ access to abortion and reproductive healthcare will not change with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday, June 24, to overturn Roe v. Wade.

West Coast governors, including Oregon Governor Kate Brown, jointly declared their states will defend and ensure access to abortions even as the 5-4 SCOTUS decision to strike down the landmark 1973 ruling positions states to outlaw abortion procedures.

Brown in a statement said access to abortion is access to healthcare.

“Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions,” she said.

Oregon House of Representatives Speaker Dan Rayfield called the decision extreme. The ruling will harm millions, but people of color and people in low-income households most of all, the Corvallis Democrat said in a statement.

“This will go down as an incredibly dark day in American history,” Rayfield said in the statement.

Rayfield said states will move to “criminalize healthcare.”

“This decision takes away the ability of Americans to control their own bodies and lives, and turns that power over to politicians,” Rayfield said.

Rayfield affirmed what other Democrats, from the governor’s mansion to local office, have repeatedly stated since Politico broke news of the court’s pending decision in early May: Abortions are legal in Oregon.

But he also called on leadership in the Legislature to protect and expand access to reproductive healthcare.

“We will be taking action to strengthen and improve our laws during the next legislative session,” Rayfield said.

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, said in a statement the Supreme Court put “laws and decisions regarding abortion back into the hands of states and voters.”

Boshart Davis said she will continue supporting policy that reins in public funding for and late-stage abortions.

It’s unlikely to pass in a state with a Democrat-majority House and Senate.

“Unfortunately, not much will change at this time in Oregon,” Boshart Davis said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

