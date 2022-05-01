Lebanon mayor won't sign Pride proclamation

A proclamation that would declare June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Lebanon was rejected after Mayor Paul Aziz refused to sign it.

“I think a proclamation would divide our community even more because there are more people in our conservative town that would be upset by this,” Aziz said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “It would not have the effect that folks want. It would be negative.”

Fifteen-year-old Zayn Chapman, however, disagrees.

“We don’t just want but need this representation,” he said. “There’s more than just a couple people who want this to happen.”

Pride Month has been celebrated nationwide for more than 50 years to commemorate the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York.

Chapman, a sophomore at Lebanon High School, sat before Lebanon City Council members at their April 13 meeting and told them about a time he had been choked with his own pride flag at school by 25 other students who also called him homophobic slurs.

His story was met with sympathetic nods and encouraging comments about his bravery to sit in front of councilors and urge them to sign the proclamation.

“There’s a lot of darkness out there still, and the only thing that drives out darkness is light,” former councilman Jason Bolen said at the meeting, his last before stepping down. “You guys are a light for our city, and I’d back (this proclamation) a thousand percent.”

Council members Michelle Steinhebel and Gamael Nassar also voiced their support and appreciation to the teenagers who came out to advocate for themselves.

Aziz thanked Chapman and his friend for their courage to speak to the council and said he would take the proclamation into consideration.

That consideration ultimately led to a no.

Aziz said he found the proclamation to be “activist-written” and too highly promoted one group of people over the other.

“We don’t do that with any other group,” he said.

At the same meeting, however, Aziz declared May to be Mental Health Awareness Month, Older Americans Month and declared a National Police Week for the month as well. Each month has had at least one proclamation for various groups. But Aziz said those are not the same as the Pride proclamation.

“It’s a different group of people that is looking specifically to be recognized, and they already are recognized,” he said. “Calling out the month as gay Pride month isn’t going to fix kids getting bullied.”

Aziz said he received emails from community members against a Pride proclamation, which informed his thought process to reject it. He added declaring June Pride Month would take away from the annual Lebanon Strawberry Festival.

Instead, Lebanon City Manager Nancy Brewer drafted up a revised proclamation that Aziz was willing to sign. When presented to the group from the Lebanon Downtown Association — which is planning a June 18 Pride event and wrote the original proclamation — it was rejected.

There was no mention of the LGBTQ+ community in this version, swapping that language to say “all people'' instead, and the message had been lost, supporters say.

Chapman’s mother, Cassie Cruze, is the Main Street manager for the downtown association and helped write the original proclamation. When she heard Aziz was unwilling to sign it, she and her son met with him to see if they could find common ground.

They could not.

“We did not take it personally. It was just more offensive that our community leaders would treat their own people this way,” Cruze said. “I must have had a very naïve feeling that the city’s model is built around friendliness.”

Lebanon’s town motto is “The City That Friendliness Built.”

Councilor Steinhebel also met with Aziz to understand his reasons for denying the proclamation, which she said she hoped would get signed.

“We can agree to disagree,” she said.

Steinhebel now is hopeful that the city will find another way to formally recognize the LGBTQ+ community, like partnering with the Lebanon Downtown Association to elevate the Lebanon Family Pride Event in June.

Tami Cockeram, who is planning the event and helped draft the proclamation, said her group is asking allies to email the mayor and city manager expressing their solidarity.

“We’ll be back in front of the council May 11,” Cockeram said. “We don’t intend to just accept the no.”

The Lebanon Family Pride Event will be a celebration at Academy Square, with speakers, tabling, a memorial walk and an LGBTQ+ documentary showing.

“The community in Lebanon has never really had these conversations,” Cockeram said. “But the LGBTQ community here is ready to have a voice and have these conversations. As uncomfortable as they might be now, if we keep having them in a year, they’ll no longer be uncomfortable.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

