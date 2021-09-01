 Skip to main content
Lebanon man arrested, suspected of assaulting baby
A Lebanon man has been arrested and arraigned on charges stemming from the reported assault of his 3-month-old baby.

A news release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office stated that the agency received a report of a baby with injuries at Lebanon Community hospital Saturday at 10:17 p.m.

The baby was taken from there to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, where police said doctors confirmed broken bones including fractures to the skull and ribs.

Following multiple interviews and a confession, detectives concluded that the father, 23-year-old Gabriel Hess, caused the injuries. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Hess was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault.

Those with further information about this investigation should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

Gabriel Hess
