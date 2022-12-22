Lebanon Fire District finalizes contract for new station

The Lebanon Fire District has finalized its contract with the construction company tasked with building the agency’s nearly $14 million fire station.

During a special Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning, Dec. 22, the LFD board approved its final contract with Tualatin-based Emerick Construction for the new Station 31 project, according to an agency news release.

The project now has a maximum cost of $13.8 million, and construction is scheduled to start in January.

In November 2019, voters passed a 26-year, $16 million general obligation bond to fund the building of the station. At that time, the district estimated the project would cost $13.6 million.

“This has been a challenging few years, dealing with the many obstacles between supply chain issues and material cost overruns,” Chief Joseph Rodondi said in the news release. “The district is excited to get this project underway for the community.”

Despite numerous delays, contractors demolished the old Station 31 in October to make way for the new building. The station was originally scheduled for demolition in summer 2021.

The old station, built in the 1970s, went through many renovations over the years. The new station will be more functional with living quarters closer to the apparatus bay as well as a new office space for administrators.

“Emerick is honored to be part of a team that has put so much effort in to designing a station that will serve the Lebanon community for years to come,” Jordan Fell, executive vice president of Emerick Construction, said in a statement.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.