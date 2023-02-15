Lebanon firefighters stood at the edge of their future home away from home and marveled at what will be.

It’s little more than a plumbed and open dirt and gravel pit, but the lot at 1050 W. Oak St. is going to underlie Lebanon Fire District’s central station — a $13.8-million effort to house firetrucks and office personnel and training facilities that began seven years before, in 2016.

Ground was broken on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to bring that effort to fruition.

Dale White, vice president of the district’s board, said demands on the department have changed since he started as a volunteer in 1975, just a year after construction of the previous fire hall.

“You could buy a nice ambulance at that time for less than $40,000,” he said. It looked like a hearse, White said.

The city’s major employer was Champion Mill, White said, a sprawling plywood factory.

And U.S. Census Bureau figures show Lebanon was in the middle of a population surge, when the city swelled from 6,636 in 1970 to 10,413 people a decade later.

Just four firefighters worked at any time, and Station 31, the district’s hub, housed them in bunk beds, White said.

District officials say the building that stood in that pit before it was demolished in October had become a hodgepodge of 13 expansions and would have outpaced the nearly $14 million budget for replacement.

“It was actually less expensive to go with a new station,” Chief Joseph Rodondi said.

White was hired in 1978 from his volunteer job into a staff gig as a firefighter-inspector — a role that had some of the duties of a present-day fire marshal — then worked his way up to emergency medical services coordinator and shift officer, a job not unlike a battalion chief.

The district grew to five stations, including two staffed every hour of every day. Lebanon’s fire service employs more than 40 career firefighters and 60-plus volunteers.

That ambulance from the 1970s now would cost nearly $250,000.

What’s planned to replace Station 31 is a new suite of administrative offices and eight private sleeping quarters, plus all of the kitchen, bathroom and physical fitness amenities one would expect of a fire house.

There will be six long pull-through parking bays for equipment like firetrucks and ambulances.

Those vehicles for now are housed in a metal shed-like building that used to be the district’s mechanic shop and distributed or “farmed out,” some staff said, to other stations. And the firefighters sleep in temporary, portable buildings.

“Everything will come back home,” Rodondi said.

A second construction phase will site a multistory training tower where firefighters will learn to run hoses and ladders to attack fires in buildings dozens of feet from the ground.

In 2019 Lebanon Fire District estimated it would need $13.6 million to replace Station 31. Voters that November narrowly passed a $16-million, 26-year general obligation bond to fund construction.

Rodondi said the district had to respond to increasing costs as the planned construction began outpacing its budget.

“It’s been a challenging two years,” he said.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold and price estimates began ratcheting up under inflationary increases to the cost of building materials like pipes, doors and windows, the district began cutting some aspects of the replacement station.

The Fire District let the project to a general contractor-construction manager that gave input during the planning process to rein in prices.

The station was flattened from two stories to one. Lebanon’s fire service trimmed two sleeping quarters.

Contractors settled on asphalt instead of cement for outdoor parking pads and exterior paint colors that demand less of a premium, moves each saving potentially tens of thousands of dollars.

“We’re looking for a good Chevrolet, not a Cadillac,” Rodondi said.

He said the district’s goals for the building will not change, only the fit and finish.

“It’s been a journey, but we’re happy with where we’re at,” Rodondi said.







