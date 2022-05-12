Lebanon community voices support, opposition for failed Pride proclamation

More than 50 Lebanon community members gathered outside the Santiam Travel Station on Wednesday night for the Lebanon City Council meeting, most of them sporting rainbow capes, Pride flags and other colorful garb to show their support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

The higher-than-usual turnout was the result of Mayor Paul Aziz refusing to sign a proclamation that would declare June LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Aziz said he believed a proclamation would “take away from the Strawberry Festival” and make bullying worse for the LGBTQ+ community.

Noticeably absent from Thursday’s meeting was Aziz himself. His absence was not explained.

Council President Michelle Steinhebel led the meeting in his place, as past-Council President Jason Bolen resigned at the last meeting. His position is still vacant.

A second try

At the start of the meeting, Councilor Gamael Nassar made a motion to add a discussion about a new Pride proclamation to the meeting’s agenda. The proclamation was very similar to the one Aziz rejected, but with “I” replaced with “we” to convey that, if passed, this would be a council decision rather than a mayoral one.

“I feel that as a father, a stepfather, a father-in-law, an uncle and loving friend to so many of the LGBTQ+ community, I feel honored to be on the side that favors the support that was requested,” Nassar said. “I ask that someone here second the motion so we can further have that discussion.”

After about four tense minutes, the motion failed without a second from councilors Wayne Dykstra, Wayne Rieskamp or Kim Ullfers. Steinhebel said, had she not been acting as mayor for the meeting, she would have seconded it.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Passionate public comments

Community members had plenty to say about the failed proclamation, both in favor of and opposed to Aziz’s decision.

“The city is proud of all the parts that make our community a whole, but it appears there is a group that our city is ashamed to support,” said Lebanon teen Flynn Cary. “By singling out our population as unsupportable, you’re doing the work of the bully. You’re saying to those that hurl insults, slurs and threats that we’re worthy of exclusion.”

Flynn’s father, Justin Cary, also addressed the council, saying he had once been in their shoes and now knew he had been wrong.

“I have been afraid of learning and change, but in my journey my heart changed and I learned that to declare yourself an ally is not only important, it is critical,” he said. “Your job as mayor and as council people is to lead. Do the hard work and declare pride month in Lebanon.”

Many who spoke in opposition to a Pride proclamation said they feared riots in Lebanon similar to those in Portland, and that they were already sensing rising animosity based on community Facebook threads.

“Fear mongering doesn’t belong here,” said community member Tana Nicholson. “You want to do that? Do that in Portland.”

Others said they oppose the idea of a Pride proclamation because it “elevates” one group over another.

“The proclamation is seeking to endorse a specific set of relationships and this is not the business of the city council,” said community member Marcellus Angellford. “You guys should be worried about the schools, fixing potholes, stuff like that. It’s just not appropriate.”

Young people themselves, however, spoke up to say that a Pride proclamation would be “so much more than that.”

“Having representation was what helped me to be more excited and open,” said Lebanon High School sophomore Zayn Chapman. “I lost that representation.”

Strawberry Festival

Aziz cited the annual Lebanon Strawberry Festival as a reason he would not sign the original Pride proclamation, saying it would take away from the event because they both happen in June.

“I don’t think [the Pride proclamation] is inclusive, like the Strawberry Festival is,” said community member Lindsay Pehrson. “I think that we push the agenda for sexual identity and gender to be more important than it is. We are encouraging kids to believe it’s the most important thing about them.”

A Strawberry Festival Proclamation for June 2 through June 5 was signed during Thursday’s meeting.

Several community members have stated on Facebook that they will not attend the festival.

Instead, they are planning to attend the June 18 Lebanon Family Pride Event at Academy Square, with speakers, tabling, a memorial walk and an LGBTQ+ documentary showing.

The city of Lebanon waived fees for the event to make it free for the public.

“It’s not too late to open your mind, to hear what people have to say, to change your opinions,” said community member Taya Hartless. “This Pride proclamation only adds to the community, it doesn’t take away from anybody. It only adds.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.