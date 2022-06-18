Lebanon comes out for its first Pride day

Donovan Corona-Snow didn’t know she was gender-fluid until she was able to bounce the concept off of her friends in the halls of Lebanon High School.

She stood in a city park Saturday afternoon, June 18, and gave a firm, approving thumbs-up to those from her friend group who had found their way in a parade around the block during Lebanon Family Pride Day.

It gave the 15-year-old the same sort of permissive space as the Discord servers and between-classes friendly chats, those in which discoveries about identity unfold with newly learned words and concepts.

“But I’ve never been to anything like this before,” Donovan said.

She held a clutch of flags that stand for people who are gender noncomforming and asexual. Nearby, a loudspeaker absolutely thumped with Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out.” A black BMW coupe slowed to a near standstill alongside the parade before the driver thrust an enthusiastic thumb out the window, flashed a grin and gave two quick blasts from the car’s horn.

“I didn’t know this is a thing,” Donovan said.

The first Pride festival in the city, Lebanon’s inaugural event drew 300 people. And, said Cassie Cruz, Lebanon Downtown Association's Main Street Program manager, not a single protester.

Several attending the festival said safety was on their mind after the events of June 11, when police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, arrested 31 men dressed in the brawling gear of white nationalist group Patriot Front who had packed into a moving truck and appeared bound for a Pride event in that city.

“I love my community,” said recent high school graduate Samara Brown.

Brown once managed the treasury of Gay Street Alliance, a student group at the high school that helps foster a network for teens who are LGBTQ+. She ended up at the front of the parade, holding a banner with 17-year-old incoming senior Alyx Martin.

“It was a lot better than I thought it would be,” Alyx said.

Both stressed the importance of spaces in their lives away from the homophobic diatribes of unaccepting family.

“You go talk to family and they don’t want to talk — it’s taboo,” Alyx said.

Amanda Sperle said she felt the community had shifted since she graduated from the same high school in 2002. She met then-friend, future-wife Kellie Sperle but wouldn’t reconnect with the woman until after her U.S. Air Force career and both moving back to Lebanon.

People in the early 2000s just didn’t talk about being queer. They rarely even heard the word lesbian, Kellie Sperle said.

She said she used to joke that she was the only lesbian in Lebanon and only really conceptualized her sexuality after moving away.

“I had to go up to Oregon State University and they had a gay-straight alliance,” she said.

Kellie Sperle said when she finally came out to her family, she found acceptance. Lebanon kept on being the small town where everyone knows each other and each other's business.

But with the advent of Lebanon Pride, she hopes that means more visibility, which means more awareness and more acceptance of the next generation of Lebanites who are queer and coming out to their families.

“If I had this in high school, I would have known a lot sooner,” she said. “It was fine for me but not everyone has that.”

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

