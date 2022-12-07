Lebanon-based Entek gets $200M federal boost to amp out EVs in US

A Lebanon-based battery parts manufacturer is named in the first round of funding under the more than $7 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Oct. 19 it awarded $2.83 billion to 20 companies involved in battery manufacturing in 12 states, under an impetus to scale up the country’s involvement in its own electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain.

Awards include $200 million for Membrane Holdings LLC., a subsidiary of Lebanon-based Entek Manufacturing LLC.

Entek is scaling its production to make enough separator material to power an additional 1.4 million new electric vehicles each year, according to a Department of Energy fact sheet.

The company will spend an estimated $1.24 billion building factories to produce polymer sheets used inside lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles.

Companies named by Department of Energy are spending more than $9 billion on battery technology and production, including the department’s grant awards.

In an April news release Entek said the company for decades provided most of the separator materials for the North American manufacturing market of lead-acid batteries.

The company specializes in materials found in flooded-cell batteries and, according to the Department of Energy, is uniquely qualified to meet battery manufacturer demands in a 1.4-million vehicle production increase.

“It is the only U.S.-based manufacturer of wet process separators, preferred by electric vehicle battery producers,” the department stated in its fact sheet.

In a video interview with the White House, company President Kim Medford described separator as a membrane-like film. The material allows ions to flow between polarized parts of a battery while keeping the positive and negatively-charged components from touching.

"It creates at minimum a short and at maximum a fire, so it's a very important insulator," Medford said. "And that is what we make."

"Thank you, madam president," said President Joe Biden.

Entek is set to open a facility during 2023 in Henderson, Nevada, that will ceramic coat components and support the company’s current production level.

The company also is siting two “giga-scale” factories that will manufacture lithium-ion separators, according to the April release. Entek would reach the 1.4-million vehicle goal by 2027 and is poised to add 650 jobs to its workforce.

Entek first filed as a business in 1984 in Oregon, according to state records. The company reorganized in Delaware in 2011 and now operates factories in China, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

It acquired Nippon Sheet Glass Group in 2021 that now operates as Entek Asia Inc.

Department of Energy indicated the company seeks towns with fewer jobs or jobs that pay poorly when considering new factories, what it called “disadvantaged communities.”

“From the earliest stages of its first plant site in rural Oregon, Entek has been committed to working with communities from concept to execution,” the department stated in its fact sheet.

Medford told the White House demand for Entek's manufacturing rapidly grew after 2001, when the company started making lithium-ion battery separators in Lebanon mostly for export to China.

Tariffs curtailed those sales in 2013, she said. But Entek planned to take hold of the developing domestic electric vehicle market.

In the video, Medford recognized Oregon's U.S. Congressional delegation in the House and Senate as "just amazing teammates" pushing for electric vehicle infrastructure funding.

Although the company is less competitive overseas, Medford painted the federally grant-backed focus on bolstering U.S. production, under U.S. environmental, labor and trade standards, as "the right thing."

"Investment in U.S. supply just simply mitigates these risks," Medford said in the video.

