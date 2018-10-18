The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is holding its annual fundraising citrus fruit sale.
This year the group is selling Texas Rio grapefruit and navel oranges to help fund league programs, studies, voter service forums and legislative town halls.
The fruit arrives the first week of December and can be delivered to a home or business. Twenty-pound boxes of ruby red grapefruit (18 to 20 pieces), 20-pound boxes of navel oranges (36-44 pieces) or combo boxes all cost $25. Orders must be placed by Nov. 15.
To place an order, contact Louise Marquering at lwvclouise@aol.com or use the league website www.lwv.corvallis.or.us.