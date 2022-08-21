Lack of affordable childcare keeps Linn County moms from working

Parents in Linn County are champing at the bit to get back to work and school, but one insurmountable obstacle stands in their way: access to high-quality and affordable childcare.

“I’ve tried to go back to school and had to drop out three times,” said Kylee Bronson, mother of two children under the age of 5 in Albany. “I didn’t have anyone to watch my kids.”

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated an already-existing childcare crisis in the state, with all 36 counties in Oregon deemed “child care deserts” for children ages 0-5. IN 2021, Oregon received approximately $224 million in grant funding for childcare providers across the state, and while that money was nice while it lasted, it has not been enough to stop providers from leaving the industry.

“Childare is being regulated in the most obscene way,” said Leslie Harrison, who recently closed her in-home childcare service after three years. “It is disturbing. It’s a hurt system and we’re not making it better.”

Lower-middle-class parents cannot afford to pay providers a living wage, providers do not receive enough funding from the state to keep up with inflation and the state sets unfeasible rates it deems appropriate based on a variety of factors.

Here’s how it affects the mid-Willamette Valley:

Stuck-at-home moms

The number-one reason women leave the workforce and have not returned is a lack of access to stable, high-quality childcare, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Bronson, whose kids are 1½ and 5, said her family is struggling to stay afloat on only her husband’s income in a period of rising inflation.

“My kids hit a growth spurt twice a month,” she said. “At the end of the month we have nothing.”

Even so, the Bronsons make just $3 too much per month to qualify for Kidco Head Start, which provides free childcare to families at or below the poverty line in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

Bronson said she isn’t comfortable leaving her kids with just anyone, especially with a provider who is not registered with the state. She does not have family nearby who can watch her kids, so her dream of going to business school and opening an Etsy shop from home — and helping her husband pay the bills — will have to be put on hold.

It’s not just the childcare Bronson’s five-year-old is missing out on, she said. It’s the opportunity to socialize with other children her age that she doesn’t get at home.

For now, Bronson stays home with the kids and picks up odd jobs, like babysitting for family friends and watching dogs. It’s not enough, but it’s something.

“I don’t know how to do it,” she said. “It’s so exhausting.”

Leaving the industry

Harrison was a licensed high quality childcare provider and nationally certified car seat safety technician until she submitted her voluntary closure notice to the state Aug. 8.

She started “Littlefoots Childcare LLC” out of her home in Tangent in 2019, caring for no more than six children at a time, including her own.

“I couldn’t afford good quality childcare so I became good quality childcare,” Harrison said.

But she found it difficult to keep up with constantly changing rules and regulations from the state, with new COVID-19 guidelines coming every couple weeks.

One change Harrison really took issue with was Senate Bill 236, which will ban childcare providers from suspending or expelling kids because of behavioral issues starting in 2026.

She came across Oregon AFSCME, a childcare union that also opposes this looming rule, which is being put into place to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline. She attended a rally in Salem and helped work with legislators “to try to protect family childcare from some of the most absurd barriers we were looking at facing.”

Lisa Duffield, union president for Child Care Providers Together Local 132, said the pandemic was the tipping point that caused many educators to leave the industry. The staffing shortages and stringent guidelines that came up over the past five years have been too much to keep up with, she said.

“It’s just kind of a mess,” Duffield said. “I myself have spent over $500 in Indeed ads with little to no replies from qualified candidates.”

Ultimately Harrison decided to close her business for a variety of reasons — a lack of support from the Tangent City Council, the costs associated with rising inflation and some parents lying about their children’s needs before she took them in.

“There are providers everywhere who are struggling emotionally alone,” Harrison said. “It’s not just me.”

Across the river

While Linn County has a steeper shortfall of early childcare education slots than Benton and Lincoln counties, the issue isn’t confined to county lines.

Brenda Daigle runs Corvallis Community Children’s Centers, and she said the waitlist to get into her program has more than 200 names on it.

Her center is licensed to hold 68 children, but her daily attendance is 25. So, why aren’t the numbers adding up?

“My problem is not that I can’t fill my spots, it’s that I can’t hire,” Daigle said. “There’s nobody that wants to work in childcare right now.”

She networks with other providers in Corvallis who are also experiencing staffing shortages. Ever since COVID hit, there have not been enough early childhood educators to go around, whether it be because of low pay, burnout or the risk of getting the virus.

In the last two years, Daigle has given each of her teachers a $2-3 hourly raise to keep them on staff, and she still hasn’t had a single new hire in nearly 10 months. She was forced to close one of her centers over the pandemic because the building she was located in could not make rent if her business couldn’t contribute.

She charges $1,396 per month for full-time care of children ages 2½ and younger. For preschool and pre-k, tuition is $1,113 per month. But the true cost of care, she said, is much higher than that.

“Generally people don’t understand what it costs to run a place,” Daigle said. “They don’t take into consideration management, rent, utilities, maintenance and food and kitchen help.”

Daigle agrees that state guidelines for childcare centers are hard to keep up with, and it’s even worse for in-home providers.

“The rules are very black and white,” she said. “Once they’re written down this is the way they are. There’s no give and take.”

Breaking down the numbers

There is a shortfall of 3,773 early childcare education slots in Linn County, according to a 2020 study conducted by Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments. A slot represents a child aged 0-5 whose parents all work and therefore potentially need a slot.

The data does not take into consideration alternative forms of care, such as informal care by a family member or friend, or parents who work different shifts in order to always have one at home with the child.

The data still presents a useful picture, however; one that shows how mothers in Linn County are unable to enter the labor market although they may want to.

The shortfall in Benton County is 850, and the shortfall in Lincoln County is 775. Granted, Linn County has a higher population and square mileage than the others, but the ratio is not the same even when those factors are taken into account.

So, why is Linn County more of an arid “childcare desert” than its neighboring counties?

There’s not a solid answer.

Community and Economic Development director Jenny Glass said she can make assumptions around why Linn County has a higher shortfall percentage, but there’s no data to back it up. Her number one assumption is that there may be more informal care happening in rural parts of the county than the data can encapsulate.

Inadequate state funding

The state receives federal funding to help subsidize childcare for those eligible for the Employment Related Day Care program. The current costs of all active childcare providers are surveyed every two years, and then Oregon State University does the market study for the Oregon Department of Human Services.

ODHS processes the data and sets new rates based on the study’s findings, taking into consideration factors such as the child’s age and whether the facility is a center or an in-home provider, and whether the in-home provider is licensed or registered.

Providers and parents alike complain that the rates do not change enough with inflation, as many providers buy groceries for meals and gas for field trips.

In terms of providers closing their businesses, Glass said it’s always been “extremely difficult” to make money in childcare.

“It's incredibly difficult for providers to pencil out a business model that is sustainable the way things currently are,” Glass said. “Paying a living wage is next to impossible for small providers, and if you're not making a living wage, it's really hard to stay.”