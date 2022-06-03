Kudos to Oregon State for transparent presidential search

Oregon State University is on the cusp of hiring a new president, and that person will immediately become one of the most prominent and powerful individuals in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Heck, that might be an understatement. On day one, OSU’s new president probably is top of the food chain as the single most important executive in Linn and Benton counties.

OSU’s annual budget is $1.5 billion, and the university has 34,000 students, with roughly 23,000 of those attending classes on the Corvallis campus. In March, the university had more than 5,000 full-time employees, including 4,000 faculty, and about 7,000 part-time workers.

Besides the everyday learning that takes place at a major university, the Corvallis campus features groundbreaking research that makes Oregon, the nation and the world a better place.

Perhaps of more importance for mid-valley residents, OSU helps drive the region’s economy in numerous ways, including by hosting sporting events such as postseason baseball at Goss Stadium this weekend.

As you can see, the stakes are ridiculously high with this position.

So we’d like to give the university credit for having an open and transparent search process this go-round, which we believe increases the likelihood of the OSU Board of Trustees making the right pick.

Two candidates, Jayathi Y. Murthy, the dean of UCLA’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Charles Martinez, dean of the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin, visited the Corvallis campus May 23-24 and met with community members, answering questions about how they would lead if selected.

With public forums and presentations, this was a search reminiscent of about 20 years ago, when OSU hired Ed Ray, who went on to lead the university for 17 years.

We firmly believe that an open hiring process such as this is necessary for candidates seeking prominent public positions such as city managers, police chiefs, school district superintendents and university presidents.

A secretive search process the last time failed OSU, its students and faculty, and frankly the entire state of Oregon. The public was left in the dark until after the OSU Board of Trustees decided to offer the position to F. King Alexander, who was OSU’s president for less than a year.

Alexander had an army of skeletons rattling around in his closet, waiting to burst forth.

He resigned as OSU’s president last spring after news surfaced that under his leadership, Louisiana State University failed to act on numerous compliance recommendations to protect students from sexual harassment and violence. An independent law firm’s report detailed a climate of willful inaction and a culture of sexual misconduct, much of which involved the LSU football program.

If a transparent search had occurred at OSU, it’s far more likely that information regarding Alexander and his tenure at LSU would have surfaced. And OSU’s reputation wouldn’t have been sullied.

Last week, both Murthy and Martinez addressed how OSU needed to regain the public’s trust in the wake of the scandal.

The open search process, and their appearances before residents, were a nice step in that direction.

Good news for local news

Journalists don’t tackle assignments to win awards. They aim to educate the community with important or interesting stories.

But it’s always nice to receive recognition.

Last month, the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times earned first place for general excellence in the Northwest Excellence in Journalism 2021 Awards. The annual contest, sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists, honors the best work by news organizations in a five-state region comprised of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

The DH and GT competed in the large division, which included newsrooms in Salem, Eugene and Bend, and some organizations more than double our size.

Our staffers won several awards overall, but general excellence is the top trophy. Random print editions from throughout the year were judged from cover to cover.

And, as such, the honor illustrates the importance and value of our daily product and a subscription, whether residents are holding a physical paper or reading online.

The DH and GT are the best daily newspapers of our size in the Northwest, and we remain committed to doing high quality journalism for our communities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0