Jury trial scheduled in Philomath methane fiasco

The developer of an embattled Philomath housing subdivision is taking his former environmental consultant to court for allegedly failing to inform him about methane gas at the site.

Millpond Crossing, named for the 30-acre site’s sawmill history with two large log ponds, starts at the corner of Chapel Drive and South 15th Street. Construction has been delayed there since methane gas was discovered. Decaying wood debris can generate methane gas.

Levi Miller of Pierce County, Washington and his company MPC Builders LLC bought the property in February 2018, finalizing the sale in September that year. In a $9.9 million lawsuit filed in Benton County in May, Miller claims Washington-based Aerotech Environmental Consulting Inc. didn't inform him about the potential risk of methane and other biogases.

In a response filed with the court, Aerotech denies Miller’s allegations and requests the case be dismissed. Specifically, Aerotech claims its contract with MPC Builders didn’t require identifying landfill gas or recommendations for how to go about investigating methane and its remediation.

A 12-person jury trial has been scheduled to start Nov. 27, 2023, and run for three weeks in Benton County Circuit Court.

Philomath official, community concerned

In September, Philomath City Council member Catherine Biscoe raised concerns about Millpond Crossing. She hoped to share a report on the topic at a council meeting but didn’t get the chance.

Recent reports of possible groundwater contamination and hydrogen sulfide readings are clearly documented in a June report from PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc., the developer's new environmental consultant, Biscoe said.

Biscoe’s report includes concerns about procedural irregularities as well as issues of safety, health and financial protections for the homeowners in Millpond Crossing.

At the September meeting, City Attorney Jim Brewer suggested an executive session on the matter, saying litigation is likely to be filed and the city’s role in that is not yet clear. He added that more than one closed session on the topic may be necessary.

Risks of building on a brownfield

Meanwhile, the state warned the project's first residents to forgo power tools, fire pits and barbecues — anything that could spark an explosion. No methane has been found in or under any homes, the developer previously has said.

Because the environmental consultant had identified some contaminants, although methane gas wasn’t among them, Miller volunteered in October 2018 to clean up the site under a program the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality offers to elicit cooperation with property owners.

Then DEQ required Miller to look for methane specifically, and in June 2020 and April 2021 sampling at the property detected methane in shallow soil in several places. Methane is flammable and in confined spaces can cause explosions or displace oxygen.

In submitting to DEQ oversight, the developer acknowledged that he did his due diligence and was “aware its housing complex would be built on a brownfield and abandoned former mill site,” according to an email Miller's Portland-based attorney, Carson Bowler, sent to DEQ.

A DEQ document states the log ponds of the former mill site were filled with wood waste, construction debris and other hazardous substances in the ’80s. A court document adds old oil filters, batteries, waste oils and plastics to the ponds’ contents.

Methane is not the only hazard to address. In May 2018, Aerotech found contaminants in the area of the filled log ponds, including diesel and oil. It also found such metals as arsenic, barium, chromium, cadmium, lead, mercury, selenium and silver.

Initially aware of only the metals and the petroleum contamination, Miller moved forward with his plans, entering the DEQ’s Voluntary Cleanup Program, the developer said in his lawsuit against Aerotech, which alleges negligence and breach of contract.

Adjustments and planning delays

Among the actions taken by the developer: Venting systems and methane alarms were installed in each home, according to DEQ, which also urged the developer to seal underground electrical conduits leading to enclosed spaces to alleviate concerns about methane buildup within utility infrastructure.

“No homeowner has reported any alarms being triggered or issues with other installed mitigation measures,” Bowler said in a Sept. 16 email.

Costly environmental mitigation measures and planning changes have put Millpond behind by around eight months, Bowler said in his email. He acknowledged that regular methane monitoring at the site hasn’t happened since February, citing an impending state brownfield loan that is needed to pay for additional field work.

A major plan modification sought by Millpond would have allowed the developer to refinance the project and get additional capital through a new construction loan, had it happened in a timely fashion, Bowler said. Proceeding with new home construction would in turn cover more environmental work at the site.

Delayed funding significantly impacted work at the site, including contaminant testing and monitoring, according to Bowler, who said because of delays with DEQ, new home construction and funding, Millpond has had no source of revenue since February.

Bowler added that despite the challenges, the developer and its new environmental consultant have continued carrying out a long list of work at the site. But the consultant isn’t in a position to front the money for subcontractor field work, including methane monitoring.

“The current status of the project is not a result of Millpond’s recalcitrance, but rather a byproduct of not being able to secure funding, which is now in the final stages of being resolved,” Bowler said via email.

