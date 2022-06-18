Juneteenth finds freedom fans in Albany

Jaymes Clark and Marena Clark-Lazaire weren’t expecting the mid-Willamette Valley to be Juneteenth country, let alone find a celebration observing the day in Albany.

Yet they were there with the community Saturday, June 18, while the region’s NAACP chapter turned out with the food and music and space to gather with family and celebrate freedom at Linn-Benton Community College.

Clark and Clark-Lazaire moved from Texas at the start of the year, Clark said, so Clark-Lazaire can attend Oregon State University. Juneteenth is, they said, a big deal in that state where the last enclave of people legally held as property in the U.S. declared freedom at the end of the Civil War, June 19, 1865 in Galveston.

“It’s really important,” Clark said.

But Oregon was founded as a white utopia. The Texas constitution prohibited lawmakers from banning the ownership and bondage of people; Oregon’s banned Black people outright.

Now some 3.8 million people in Texas identify as Black or African-American, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures, or about 12.9% of the state population. A few more than 93,400 or 2.2% of Oregonians identified as Black or African-American at the same time.

That’s probably fewer than 230 in Albany.

Ayisha Elliott spoke to her experience navigating the legacy of codified white supremacy. She runs Black Girl from Eugene, a podcast about the way people relate to one another and the places they live based on their race.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Being black in these United States is one thing,” Elliott said. “Being black in a predominantly white space is something else entirely.”

She told the crowd that some are still fighting that legacy — generations removed from but still overcoming abduction, denial of language and culture. Denial of land.

Just two years after the end of the Civil War, the U.S. went back on its promise of 40 acres and a mule to the millions of people freed from slavery.

And June 19, commonly celebrated with food and family and religious ceremony, was outlawed in public spaces.

“Our joy and our wellness was not tolerated,” she said. “Yet here we are. There they were — celebrating.”

Maya Hanson, a volunteer and cofounder at Reciprocity Garden, marked the occasion by showing children how to pack food plants that come from the garden's plot at Oak Creek Center for Urban Horticulture at OSU.

Children patted down tomatoes named for actor-athlete-activist-lawyer Paul Robeson. Some took home Lagos spinach, an edible ornamental plant from western Africa.

The seeds come from Truelove Seeds in Philadelphia. They're planted by children who are given space at informal, fee-free Reciprocity Garden in Corvallis to learn about food sovereignty and autonomy.

Then they end up on a table at Juneteenth, part of an agreement between the garden and Linn Benton NAACP.

"Hopefully feeding people," Hanson said.

Hanson left with her mom for the booth next door, a cookie decorating station where children colored sugar cookies in the shape of the African continent.

Jemyni Clark, 5, took a cookie back to her own mother and smiled up through a smear of frosting in the colors of the pan-African flag.

Juneteenth wasn't just about the past, said Marena Clark-Lazaire. She patted Jemyni's shoulders. Her 7-month-old son Justyce peered down from the shoulder of dad, Jaymes Clark.

"It's celebrating their future as well," Clark-Lazaire said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.