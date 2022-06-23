Jaycees Fourth of July fireworks return to Corvallis

After two years on hiatus because of the pandemic, the Corvallis Jaycees Independence Day fireworks show returns for its 45th year.

The Jaycees are still fundraising to cover the event’s cost. The pandemic shut down raising money through the typical means, such as food booths at fairs and festivals, according to George Abele, who helps organize the fireworks shows.

“We’re planning to do a $10,000 display,” Abele said. “And as of today we are about $2,000 short of what is needed.”

The costs include the fireworks, insurance and security, among other factors, Abele said. He’s positive the goal will be met, but he’s hoping the public can help make it happen. The fireworks are already ordered. Abele said if they exceed the goal there will be seed money for next year.

Donations can be mailed to Corvallis Jaycees, P.O. Box 624, Corvallis, Oregon, 97339-06924. Donations can also be dropped in a fundraising canister at Robnett's Hardware, located at 400 SW Second Street in downtown Corvallis.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The fireworks display is set to begin at around 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July, lasting around 20 minutes, and will launch near the Oregon State University crew docks. The best viewing area is around Northwest First Street and Northwest Tyler Avenue in downtown, Abele said.

“I know in the past folks have gone up to Second, Third, and Fourth Street,” he said. “But if you don’t want any issues with trees obscuring the display, First Street would be the best area.”

Abele noted the Oregon Department of Transportation will put no parking signs along Highway 34 from the Corvallis bridges to Peoria Road as well as from the bike paths from the south Corvallis bridge to the traffic light at Highway 34. Abele said the hope is people won’t park on the road shoulders, impeding traffic.

The Corvallis Independence Day fireworks display was started in 1976 by the Boys Scouts of America to celebrate the United States’ bicentennial. The Jaycees took over responsibility of the event in 1978 and have continued the tradition ever since.

“Our event has always been the conclusion of all the Independence Day activities that occur in the Corvallis area,” Abele said.

The Jaycees, also known as the U.S. Junior Chamber, is a not-for-profit service group for members between the ages of 18 and 41. The organization focuses on leadership training, business development and civic organization.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.