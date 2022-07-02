It's here: Millersburg opens new fire station

Two years and about $6.5 million later, a dream is now reality in the industrial town of Millersburg.

A new road named Transition Parkway Northeast welcomes community members to Station 15. The new fire station, staffed by Albany Fire Department personnel, officially started responding to calls on Thursday, June 30.

“I’m excited for this station and for Albany fire to respond to the community of Millersburg,” Albany fire Chief Shane Wooton said. “Ever since we contracted with Millersburg, I’ve been so impressed with how the community and city council supported us. It’s truly a remarkable partnership.”

The soft opening of the station came just one day before AFD officially began providing ambulance service to Millersburg.

A thriving partnership

For Millersburg City Manager Kevin Kreitman, the partnership between his city and Albany FD is particularly special. Kreitman himself worked at Albany Fire for 30 years and served as chief for about nine. He has been city manager since 2018.

“It’s really exciting to see it come together and get to the final stage,” Kreitman said.

A partnership between AFD and the city of Millersburg has been ongoing, but the new building is a clear symbol of collaboration between the two entities, officials said.

Millersburg used to contract with both Albany and Jefferson Fire District, with Albany covering the south part of town and Jefferson the north. In 2018, the city decided to go with just one entity to provide fire protection services and ultimately chose Albany.

A temporary station was set up in Millersburg in 2018 after the decision.

The contract with Albany Fire is funded by a property tax at a yearly rate of $2 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Station 15 will house three firefighters per shift who will staff one fire truck. Ambulance services to Millersburg will come from Albany Fire Department's Station 13.

Wooton said right now, AFD is responding to about one call per day to Millersburg.

“I think as the community grows, the station will get busier and busier,” Wooton said.

No need for a bond

The roughly $6.5 million project was fully funded by the city. About $5.4 million went into the building of the station, and around $1 million went toward such infrastructure as water, sewer and street costs.

“It’s a great accomplishment for our community, and to be able to do it without a bond,” AFD training chief and Millersburg City Council member Scott Cowan said. “It’s a great asset to our community for the next 75 years plus. Citizens are going to be much better protected.”

Not costing taxpayers any additional money is a point of pride for those involved in the project. City Council support has been crucial, according to Kreitman.

“It’s what everyone would like to be able to do but can’t always do,” he said in regards to not needing a bond.

Industry is key

Kreitman said the industrial nature of Millersburg and the nearby companies helped make the project possible. The development of Millersburg has been spurred on by the metal industry and specifically by the Wah Chang Corp. The roughly 3,100 population town is growing fast.

Nods to the industrial nature of the city can be seen in and around Station 15. The design of the building is industrial in style, which was intentional, according to Millersburg Assistant City Manager and City Engineer Janelle Booth.

The new street built for the station — Transition Parkway Northeast — is in honor of the transition metal industry in the city.

Soderstrom Architects out of Portland, along with Eugene construction company Wildish, spearheaded the project.

Inside the station

The inside of Station 15 features concrete floors, a living space, kitchen, private bedrooms, gender-neutral bathrooms and a fitness room. A community room can also be used by the public for meetings and gatherings.

Project managers were very intentional with every design choice, according to Booth.

“The station is designed for low maintenance, longevity and efficiency,” Kreitman said.

During the planning stages, project managers looked at other fire stations and also received feedback from current firefighters to ensure the floor plan would best meet staff needs.

The parking lot is purposefully oversized so firefighters can use the lot to train. The station was designed to be expandable should the need for more personnel or apparatus arise in the future.

Celebration at last

Those involved in the project are feeling excited and relieved now that the station is operational.

“The first thing that comes to mind is thank you,” Kreitman said. “Our workload will get lighter, although there’s still more to do. The last eight months we’ve been over here basically every day.”

The grand opening for Station 15 will be at 3215 Transition Parkway NE at p.m. July 30. This will be the time to recognize all involved with the project.

“We’ve had a lot of involvement with the Fire Department and City Council,” Cowan said. “Having the leadership of council and the community support has really made the project come together.”

On July 31, there will be a family-friendly open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where community members can tour the new station.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

