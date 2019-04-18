SAVING A LANDMARK

Jim’s Fruit Stand has been a fixture in the Corvallis area since the early 1970s, when Jim Wright opened his first produce stand at 975 NW Kings Blvd.

Wright moved the business in 1986, relocating to 29338 Highway 34 just east of town. Since then the big red barn with the colorful signs has become a local landmark, attracting a loyal following.

But now the business is in danger of closing.

Wright, who’s in his 70s and has significant health issues, has been trying to sell the fruit stand for years but has had trouble finding a buyer. And until he does, it’s the only source of income for him and his employees.

Last week’s flood destroyed the fruit stand’s inventory and caused significant damage. Because it’s located in the Willamette River floodplain, it’s not covered by flood insurance, and Wright said he lacks the funds to reopen on his own.

Now friends and relatives are rallying to save Jim’s Fruit Stand, and they’re appealing to the public to join the effort.

There are several ways to help:

Labor: Work parties are scheduled all day Friday and Saturday. Volunteers are asked to pitch in any way they can to help clean up the business so it can reopen.

Money: Cash is needed to help pay for repairs and purchase new inventory to replace produce ruined by the flood. Both Wright and his employees also need money to repair their flood-damaged vehicles. A fundraising page has been set up on www.GoFundMe.com.

Beer: Jim Wright, also known as “Brutal Jim,” is a big fan of Rogue Ales’ Brutal Bitter and a longtime supporter of the brewery, and Rogue wants to return the favor. On May 1 and 2, the Rogue Ales Bayfront Public House at 748 SW Bay Blvd. in Newport is holding a fundraiser, with $1 from each pint of Brutal sold going to Wright. The pub will also be holding a raffle.

Equipment: A pressure washer and shopvac are needed to clean buildings and fixtures. Some of the fruit stand’s cold cases may also need to be replaced.

Etc.: The owner and employees of Jim’s Fruit Stand have too many needs to list them all here. To find out about other ways to help, call or text Heather Curtis at 541-570-8428.