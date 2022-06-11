Interfaith Voices: When we don't have the words to pray

In the wake of yet another school shooting in our nation, I didn’t know what to say. So I prayed.

When I don’t know what to say, I pray. And in the aftermath of another school shooting, I know I’m not the only one. Whatever religions we profess or don’t profess, I see people who don’t know what to say praying all around me right now.

Not having the words, we pray by lighting candles in cathedrals. Not having the words, we pray on prayer rugs. Not having the words, we pray with wreaths and teddy bears brought to a school wrapped in police tape. Not having the words, we pray with couch cushions thrown at TVs.

Not having the words, I pray by squeezing my son’s hand extra hard as I drop him off at school.

Believe me, especially now that I have a little one in school, I understand why you may want to scream at me: “Enough with the thoughts and prayers already!” But if I’m honest with you, I don’t know how to get through this without prayer. I don’t know how any of us gets through this without doing the things that I understand to be prayer.

Having said that, I also recognize that as a Christian who studies, teaches and practices prayer, it’s long overdue for me to do more to clarify my faith tradition’s teachings on prayer — teachings such as this one:

In the opening chapter of the book of Isaiah, the author, having prayed, writes to a nation whose “hands are full of blood.” Why are his nation’s hands full of blood? Because it hasn’t “take[n] up the cause of the fatherless” or “plead[ed] the case of the widow.”

Granted, Isaiah doesn’t say his nation’s hands are full of blood because it’s been allowing its children to get murdered again and again, but let’s be honest, that’s surely only because that wasn’t happening there and then. It wasn’t happening there and then, just like it’s almost never happening in other developed nations all over the world right now either.

If Isaiah saw his nation’s hands full of blood back then, in the United States today he would see them overflowing.

And in this context, what does Isaiah teach about prayer? Isaiah teaches that God is exasperated by a nation that prays but then never takes up the cause of the bleeding. Isaiah teaches that all too often prayer can become a mask to cover up and ignore violence. Through the sincerity of his own prayers, Isaiah was led to call out empty prayer.

So, if you, like me, are feeling lost and without words right now, I still invite you to experience the power of prayer. Please, please, please keep lighting those candles, kneeling on those rugs, throwing those cushions at your TV and squeezing your little one’s hand.

There’s power in prayer, I really believe it! But at a time like this, the power I believe we receive from prayer is the power displayed by Isaiah, whose prayers gave him the power to call out those who could make real change while the vulnerable in his nation lay bleeding.

When a leader tells you that they’re praying while also telling you that this is all just a mental health issue, channel the power of prayer and ask them what they’ll do to increase access to mental health care.

When a leader tells you that they’re praying while also telling you that increased gun safety won’t change anything, channel the power of prayer and ask them how often these shootings happen in developed nations that practice more gun safety.

When you do whatever you do because you have no words, listen afterwards for the powerful words that may come to you — words to speak to those whose many words — and prayers — have begun to ring empty.

Peter J.H. Epp is the pastor at Albany Mennonite Church. Each day, he and his partner, Shanda Hochstetler, bravely hope that their 7-year-old will be safe at school. Next year, their prayers for safety will extend to their second child, and, four years after that, to their youngest.

