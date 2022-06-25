Interfaith Voices: Relationships — The Magic Mirror

Spiritual sojourners/pilgrims can learn much in solitude and hermitage.

However, it’s also through relationships that we can grow in surprising ways. There’s a grand opportunity if we are courageous enough to open our hearts on an intimate level. A spiritual teacher of mine once said “intimacy” means “into-me-see.”

The bestselling “The Four Agreements: a Practical Guide to Personal Freedom (A Toltec Wisdom Book)” by Don Miguel Ruiz teaches not to take anything personally, because egoic defenses project unconscious programming onto others, blinding us to our own inner truth. The blessing is to catch a glimpse of this character — this false self — to first know it and then become liberated from it.

Seeing relationships as a magic mirror allows us to untie energetic knots, getting to know them like a dear friend, releasing the weight of unresolved conflict with others. How we relate to others reveals where we are in this process of bonding/uniting with our Divinity.

When acting from the egoic mind, we lose the present moment, the true beauty of life. Many spiritual masters have said this is how we lose our true essence, becoming a human “doing,” which decreases our joy and unconditional happiness. Lower energies are fear-based reacting, focusing on “the other” rather than looking inward.

Greed, anger, lust, vanity, deceit, gluttony, sloth — the seven deadly sins —separate us from our inner Divinity. Benevolent attributes — generosity, honesty, humility, forgiveness, goodness, peace, patience, perseverance — are fruits of unity consciousness. Love dwells in our true nature, and doesn’t harm or seek its own pleasure at the expense of others. How does one transform lower energies into God/Oneness consciousness?

Our wisdom traditions provide exceptional tools: meditating (emptying the mind), chanting (replacing egoic chatter), praying (asking our guides for help), sitting silently, walking in nature (connecting with all life forms). Buddhists intently study the mind, carefully watching its activity. Sitting with anger, grief, jealousy, disappointment, sorrow releases these disquieting energies. Liberation from negative emotions requires concerted effort, using multiple tools, completely dedicating ourselves to higher truth.

Where does the magic mirror come in? Being with likeminded others, we can assist/support one another with our inner journey. Facing the truth requires tremendous courage and humility. Older ones can mentor younger, mirroring areas not readily seen. Humility comes from the root humus, “earth,” “on the ground,” meek, modest. One is teachable when humble and meek, willing to learn from wiser souls while listening to the inner truth hidden in the heart.

Sri Bhagavan from Southern India says, “To see is to be free.” Seeing is awareness, neutral, objective, nonattached to a particular outcome or being right. Seeing just sees, watching, listening outside usual ways of reacting. Some dedicated monks take vows of silence, quieting the ego, amplifying the inner world, magnifying reality, disengaging from unnecessary drama. Time in solitude, inspirational study, quiet walks, breath work, chanting provide opportunity to experience a higher vantage point.

Journaling is its own magic mirror, uncovering meanings of dreams, memories, insights. Through writing, higher consciousness can be channeled. What’s magical about writing is that what surfaces can be totally astonishing. Surprisingly, even fiction writing allows us to explore deeper realms of the unconscious where spiritual insights show up unexpectedly as we create characters/events drawn from our own reality or childhood, offering an opportunity to step outside our mental programs, where authenticity can stream through.

Journaling releases old hurts/resentments that liberate our consciousness. Ram Dass once said, “We are all just walking each other home,” and as intimate friends often do, we support/listen carefully, becoming sounding boards for clarity. The most dear, intimate friend is our True Being, neutral, open, awake. Inner freedom is the most precious gift worthy of our highest priority.

Karyn Chambers earned a master’s degree in composition, rhetoric and literature from Oregon State University, and a master’s of divinity from Marylhurst University in Portland. She has taught world religions and philosophy along with English composition at community colleges for 25 years. She also teaches Kundalini yoga and has a meditation group that meets in her Brownsville home. Her email address is karynchambers598@gmail.com if you would like more information.

