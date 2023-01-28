Interfaith Voices: New beginnings and the power of prayer (really)

Can we really start over?

Many make resolutions on New Year’s Day with the intent of correcting or initiating new behavior in the coming year. But many of us forget or lose momentum by the end of January.

Human endeavor can crash on the shores of good intentions, but I’ve found that God-inspired prayer can have a buoying effect, and God’s grace propels us in the right direction.

Even St. Paul remarks in the Bible (Romans 7:19), “The good that I would I do not; but the evil which I would not, that I do.” His answer was to turn to prayer.

I grew up attending church but eventually pushed off religion and prayer as having no answers. For many years I didn’t attend church yet felt an empty place in my heart where church had been through my childhood.

The issue came to a head in 1975 when everyone was making resolutions for the U.S. bicentennial. I searched my heart and prayed for an appropriate project, and by December, I had found my resolution: I was going to attend weekly Sunday church services in 1976.

I had begun to read “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy, which is the textbook of the Christian Science faith, and I had met followers of the faith during my travels. I became interested because they seemed so kind and generous. They didn’t seem interested in talking about sickness or accidents, and they attended church regularly.

This prayer inspired me to attend the Christian Science church every Sunday, and by the third Sunday, my husband asked if he could join me. We were welcomed with smiles, even though we scooted in and out so fast no one had time to talk with us.

At the time I began attending church, I had been trying to stop drinking alcohol through various means and methods but continued to turn to it to seek relief for life’s problems. So, I was nervous when a member of the church invited us and some other new attendees of the church to her home for dinner.

I panicked after I accepted the invitation because I was still drinking, and I felt that my new friends would be aware of it and think less of me. I didn’t know how I would be able to function in this new social setting without a drink or two to relax me. As I prayed about this situation, I resolved to abstain beforehand, trusting God to boost my confidence.

When we arrived, we were greeted with smiles, laughter, and warm hugs. I don’t remember what was said at the dinner but do remember how much we enjoyed the evening. We had been laughing so hard that I forgot we were with people I had feared would be very stuffy.

I forgot that I hadn’t had any alcohol, and I felt like a new person — free, loved and whole. The next day I poured out all the alcohol in my home and welcomed the opportunity to learn more about Christian Science, which made such a remarkable change in me.

The ability to remove drinking from my life came not from a strong personal will to abstain, but through a warm sense of God’s love that I had not known before. I wasn’t simply removing something from my life but was gaining a sense of community and belonging that had been missing.

That bicentennial resolution completely changed the direction of my life, and I am so grateful for answered prayer.