Interfaith Voices: Do we have a choice?

Are you concerned with the rising crime rate and lawlessness in America?

Are you worried about the future of our society in the light of political upheaval? Are you saddened by the incidence of drug usage and overdose deaths among young adults?

Every day we are greeted by news of another horrific event that takes the place of yesterday’s tragedy. But is that all there is to the news?

Tales of woe and war, murder and mayhem, greed and graft are not inevitable, nor are they the only thing going on. Good news is still occurring; tradition and structure are still the bones of our society, and always will be. I am finding the endeavor to follow the wisdom of holy writings gleaned from life by generations of forbears who listened to God’s guidance to be remarkably enriching.

The Christian Science church to which I belong is Bible-based and teaches that we can turn to God, who is Truth, for answers to the difficult questions that beset mankind. There is nothing new under the sun, and the issues we face today are not different, except in time, from the issues faced throughout human history.

The names and places may be different, but the essentials are the same, and gleaning from the Bible the answers God has provided in the past is a path we can take here and now to resolve these issues in the present.

James Russell Lowell, in a beloved hymn from the Christian Science hymnal (No. 258), declares: “Oft to every man and nation comes the moment to decide, in the strife of truth with falsehood for the good or evil side. A great cause, God’s new Messiah, shows to each the bloom or blight, so can choice be made by all men twixt the darkness and the light.”

What feels so debilitating in our modern society is the presumption that there is nothing we can do about the destruction of our values. Standing with church, with the wisdom of the ages, is doing much to maintain what is right in society while working with others to refine and correct what is not.

The Bible teaches us to stand with truth and love against the forces of evil that would try to tear down the standards and structures developed over the ages.

We do have a choice as to where we keep our thinking, what we acknowledge as powerful (truth) and how we treat others we meet in our daily round (with love). In my own life, church has helped me witness the power of good in defeating evil.

In short, church is a uniter, not a divider; a source of Life (or God), not death; and a support of innocence in a world of chaos.

Lowell goes on to state in the hymn, “Though the cause of evil prosper, yet ‘tis Truth alone is strong; though her portion be the scaffold, and upon that throne be wrong, yet that scaffold sways the future, and behind the dim unknown standeth God within the shadow, keeping watch above His own.”

Knowing that God, who is Love, is on the field is a source of great comfort. We are not alone dealing with overwhelming evil. By aligning with truth and love as the real qualities that support mankind, our prayers can aid in disarming evil, whether it be war, graft, drugs or murder.

God’s love for man is well documented in the Bible by countless instances of healing and saving when the people turned to God, and the divine power behind those healings of old remains undiminished and ever available.

Pril is an assistant to the Committee on Publication and has been a Christian Science practitioner, praying for others, for over 40 years. She lives with her husband, Gary, and their dog, cats, chickens and horses in the foothills outside Waterloo. They attend the Christian Science Society at Seventh Avenue and Calapooia Street in Albany, where all are welcome to learn more about these ideas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0