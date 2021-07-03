Interfaith Voices: Being kind is the Christian thing to do

I was grateful simply to get to Atlanta and back without a confrontation on the plane. The number of incidents of bad behavior on airlines has skyrocketed since January, mostly because of people refusing to wear masks to help stem the tide of COVID-19.

I’m a progressive Christian, a member of a United Church of Christ congregation, although I grew up a fundamentalist Southern Baptist. In fact, many of the messages of my childhood church still resonate for me in these mean times: “Be ye kind one to another” (I memorized Bible verses from the King James version back then, and so that’s how they still come to me); “Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God”; “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.”

Most faiths have some version of these words telling us to be kind, care for one another, and act out of love. Yet we see such a disconnect when people who claim religious faith act mean.