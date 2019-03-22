Local author Greg Paulson will discuss his book “Insects Did It First” at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Paulson co-wrote the book with Eric Eaton. The book notes more than 80 insect firsts, including Velcro, bungee jumping, air conditioning and chemical warfare.
In his entomology work before he retired as a professor of biology at Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) University, Paulson studied alternatives to pesticides for insect control, plant pathology in Hawaii and ant populations in the forests of Pennsylvania.